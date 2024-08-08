Dr. Hassan Talks: Sexual Violence In The Middle East (Video)

In this episode of You and Nabila show, Legal Consultant Hassan Elhais spoke about sexual violence in the institution of marriage and how such issues are looked at in the Arab world.

In this episode of You and Nabila show, Legal Consultant Hassan Elhais spoke about sexual violence in the institution of marriage and how such issues are looked at in the Arab world. Mr. Elhais discussed how such matters are interpreted from the legal point of view, the applicable punishments for such crimes, and also explained the circumstances under which a wife can initiate criminal or divorce proceedings against her husband in case of violence.

Legal Consultant in Dubai Hassan Elhais also talked about the rights a man and woman has in a marital relationship and how such rights can be enforced under law. Additionally, the stigma associated with sexual violence in the Arab world and how social perception of such issues often affect the reporting of sexual violence was also discussed.

Originally published 12 Oct 2016

