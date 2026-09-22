In this guide, Marcel Frey, Martin Heisch and Raphael Märki address 25 key questions on the enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters in Switzerland, detailing inter alia the legal basis on which parties may rely (bilateral or multilateral agreements, statutory law)...

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In this guide, Marcel Frey, Martin Heisch and Raphael Märki address 25 key questions on the enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters in Switzerland, detailing inter alia the legal basis on which parties may rely (bilateral or multilateral agreements, statutory law) to obtain recognition of foreign judgments, the formal requirements and procedural steps required to domesticate overseas rulings. They discuss possible hurdles to recognition (public order reasons) and venture a look into what the future might hold, with a specific view to the establishment of the Zurich International Commercial Court, which is due to take up its work in 2027 and offers overseas litigants new opportunities in Switzerland.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.