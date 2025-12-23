Multilaw: Global Data Protection Guide 2025

Tilleke & Gibbins has updated the Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam chapters in Multilaw's Global Data Protection Guide, which collects expert advice from Multilaw member firms in 90 jurisdictions around the world (including a Laos chapter, which is also authored by Tilleke & Gibbins). The guide provides answers to key issues concerning the fast-developing data protection and privacy laws around the world, and helps data protection officers and in-house counsel understand how the regulatory regime for data protection can affect their organizations in various jurisdictions.

Each section of the guide identifies the main laws that govern data protection in that jurisdiction, and gives a detailed overview of the legal principles in place as well as the enforcement authorities responsible for overseeing compliance. The guide also covers issues related to data subject rights, data protection officers, impact assessments, data breach notification requirements, and cross border data transfers. The use of personal data in marketing is also considered, with specific information on electronic marketing rules, cookies, and marketing to businesses and consumers.

Multilaw, of which Tilleke & Gibbins is a longtime member, is a global network of carefully selected independent law firms able to provide expert legal advice in complex environments around the globe.

The full guide is available for free on the Multilaw website.

