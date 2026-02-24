Landmark Judgment On Judicial Appointments

In a landmark judgment dated 6th February 2026, the Supreme Constitutional Judicial Council (SCJC) dismissed Opposition No. 2/2025 filed by the Objecting District Judge, which challenged the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council dated 27/06/2025, not to make the appointment of the District Judge permanent, as it was considered that she was "not suitable for appointment to the permanent position of District Court Judge."

With its judgment, the SCJC addressed novel issues concerning, inter alia, the probationary appointment of District Court Judges in Cyprus, the legality of composition of the deciding body, and whether a preliminary reference to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) was necessary.

