Arbitration Update: New Role For Ireland In Settling Disputes Between US And European Firms

Speaking at the Irish Consulate in New York on 17 March 2026 alongside Bridget McCormack, President and chief executive of the American Arbitration Association, the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke has announced that Ireland has been selected as the European base for a new international arbitration hub aimed at resolving commercial disputes between European and US companies.

Under the initiative, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) Ireland, a new Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) hub for international commercial arbitration, will be established in Dublin. The new hub will include an advisory board chaired by senior legal practitioners and a panel of Irish and international arbitrators which will support businesses managing disputes across multiple jurisdictions.

Ireland, as a global leader in ADR services, together with its strong economic ties to the United States and the international business community, is a natural venue for international dispute resolution. The establishment of ICDR Ireland positions Ireland as a key player in the international arbitration landscape and further strengthens its role as a gateway for US firms operating across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The news further demonstrates Ireland's reputation as a rules-based and business-friendly jurisdiction for international companies. As we previously reported, the recently-published Arbitration (Amendment) Bill 2025, will, once enacted, enable effect to be given in Ireland to certain international agreements concerned with protecting investment.

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