Vacancy Of A Position In The Public Sector Does Not Revive The Previous Announcement Of The Said Position

In a recent decision in Appeal to a decision of the
Administrative Court No. 24/2018, the Supreme Constitutional Court
exercising its appellate jurisdiction based on the Transitional
provisions Article 23(3)(b)(i) of Law 33/64, ruled that in the
event of a vacancy of a position in the Public Sector, the previous
announcement of the said position does not revive.
Therefore no legitimate interest arises for the persons who
participated in the original announcement of the position. The
vacancy shall lead to a new announcement with the possibility of
submitting new applications in a context of a new procedure.
It is though of importance that the Supreme Court examined in
priority the existence of legitimate interest, as this is a
condition for the Court to exercise its jurisdiction, by virtue of
Article 146 of the Constitution.
