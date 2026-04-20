Are Cryptos Taxed In Cyprus?

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Yes, Cryptos are taxed in Cyprus both personally owned and corporately owned.
Cryptos are taxed like any other income here in Cyprus. So whether you are an individual who trades cryptos or a company who trades cryptos, they will be taxed normally at the applicable tax rates.
How are Individuals taxed?
If you are an individual, the first 22,000 of taxable income will be tax-free, then you will be taxed at a flat rate of 8%. Crypto profits prior to 2026 will be taxed at the personal tax rate of 20%, 25%, 30%, and 35% accordingly.
How are Companies taxed?
If you are trading via a company, you will also be taxed at the 8% flat special crypto corporation tax rate. Crypto profits prior to 2026 will be taxed at the corporate tax rate of 12.5% accordingly and will be subject to special defence tax if applicable.
Trading of Financial Products bundled with underltying crypto assets
If you are dealing with financial products whether you are an individual or a company, and these products are tied in with cryptos, because cryptos are taxed, these financial products will also be taxed at the applicable crypto tax rates for the specific years (reminder that in 2026 there is a different tax treatment of Cryptos than for years prior to and including 2025).
More detail on how 2026 Crypto Profits are Taxes
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Tax Rate:
Profits from selling, donating, exchanging, or spending cryptocurrency will be taxed at a flat 8% rate for both physical and legal persons (companies).
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Losses:
Crypto losses can only offset crypto gains within the same tax year. They cannot be carried forward or used against other types of income.
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Definition:
“Crypto-assets” are defined as per EU Regulation 2023/1114 (MiCA) — essentially, digital assets whose value comes from their market value.
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What counts as a “disposal”:
Selling crypto, giving it away, swapping it for another crypto, or using it to pay for goods/services all count as “disposals” that trigger tax.
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Mining exception:
This special crypto tax does not apply to crypto obtained through mining — those profits are taxed under the general income tax rules instead.
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Fallback rule:
Any crypto-related profit not covered by this article is taxed under the normal provisions of Cypriot tax law (Parts III & V).
Useful Resources
Cryptocurrency Articles & Resources
Cyprus Crypto Tax – How Cryptocurrency is Taxed in Cyprus
https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Taxation/Cyprus-Crypto-Tax
Dedicated service page explaining reporting rules, tax treatment, and planning strategies for crypto investors in Cyprus.
Understanding Cryptocurrency Taxation in Cyprus: A Comprehensive Guide
https://cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/understanding-cryptocurrency-taxation-in-cyprus-a-comprehensive-guide
Explains how cryptocurrency transactions are taxed in Cyprus for individuals and companies, including corporate tax treatment and deductions.
Cyprus Cryptocurrency License – Conditions and Application Procedure Explained
https://cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/cyprus-cryptocurrency-license-conditions-and-application-procedure-explained
Detailed guide on obtaining a cryptocurrency license through CySEC and the regulatory requirements.
Bitcoin and Crypto Taxation in Cyprus – Private Session
https://cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/bitcoin-and-crypto-taxation-in-cyprus-private-session
Summary of a presentation to investors on the taxation of Bitcoin and crypto assets in Cyprus.
MiCA & CASP – EU License for Crypto Brokers, Banks and EMIs
https://cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Blog/mica-casp-eu-license-for-crypto-brokers-banks-and-emis-addressing-the-elephant-in-the-room
Cyprus Crypto Tax – Increases in Wallet Gains: Are They Taxed?
https://cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Blog/cyprus-crypto-tax-increases-in-wallet-gains-are-they-taxed-how
Explains the difference between realised and unrealised crypto gains in Cyprus tax law. (Cyprus Accountants)
Conclusion
Cyprus offers a highly attractive environment for crypto traders, combining favorable taxation with an exceptional quality of life. As of 2026, cryptocurrency activities can benefit from a preferential tax framework, with profits taxed at an effective Personal or Corporation Tax Rate of only around 8%, making it one of the most competitive jurisdictions in the world for digital asset trading.
Beyond the legal framework supporting crypto traders taxation, Cyprus provides a compelling lifestyle advantage: year-round sunshine, a rich cultural heritage, and renowned Mediterranean cuisine create an ideal living environment. When these lifestyle benefits are paired with relatively low operating and living costs compared to other EU and non EU jurisdictions, Cyprus clearly stands out as a top-tier destination for crypto traders seeking both financial efficiency and a high standard of living.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]