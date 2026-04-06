Opening A Cyprus Business Bank Account: What Foreign Owners Need To Know

Opening a corporate bank account in Cyprus is an important step after incorporating a Cyprus company. A business bank account is essential for the smooth operation of the company and in many cases...

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Opening a corporate bank account in Cyprus is an important step after incorporating a Cyprus company. A business bank account is essential for the smooth operation of the company and in many cases, it is also required to demonstrate business substance, credibility, and proper financial activity.

Foreign business owners typically opt for an IBU (International Business Unit) bank account, particularly where the company’s activity involves international clients, suppliers, and cross-border payments.

Due to increasingly strict compliance standards across the global banking sector, banks in Cyprus apply enhanced Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures. While these requirements support transparency and financial security, they also make the Cyprus bank account opening process more demanding. Below we outline what an IBU account is, the typical requirements, and the most common issues that may arise.

What is an IBU Bank Account?

An IBU (International Business Unit) bank account is typically used by companies that operate mainly outside Cyprus or maintain international clients, suppliers, and transaction flows. It is commonly suitable for Cyprus companies involved in services, consulting, trading, holding activities, or other cross-border operations where international payments are required.

Requirements

Although requirements may vary slightly depending on the bank and the company profile, opening a business bank account in Cyprus usually involves a combination of corporate documentation and personal documentation.

This generally includes: Full set of Company certificates; Details of directors, shareholders, and secretary; Confirmation of the company’s Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs); Apostilled passport copy (unless the applicant attends in person in Cyprus); Proof of residential address (e.g. utility bill or bank statement); Professional background information.

Business Profile and Expected Account Activity

A key part of the bank’s review is the company’s business profile. Banks generally want to understand how the company will operate in practice, including:

The nature of the services or products offered

The countries involved

The main clients and/or suppliers

Expected turnover and transaction volume

The purpose of opening the account in Cyprus

The bank may also request supporting documents such as agreements, invoices, or other evidence of business activity to demonstrate the commercial purpose of the company and support the application.

Source of Funds and Source of Wealth

One of the most important areas of the compliance review is source of funds and source of wealth. Banks must be satisfied with the origin of the funds that will be deposited into the account, as well as the overall financial background of the individuals behind the company.

Common Issues

In practice, the most common reason for delays is that applicants do not provide all the requested information and supporting documents at the initial stage. This often results in repeated follow-ups and back-and-forth communication in order to complete the file and satisfy the bank’s compliance requirements.

Other common reasons include:

Incomplete or outdated documentation (especially proof of address)

Complex ownership structures requiring additional verification

Unclear transaction flows or insufficient explanation of the business model

Enhanced due diligence requirements for certain jurisdictions or business activities

It is also important to note that banks may request additional information even after the account is opened, as part of ongoing monitoring and compliance obligations.

How Long Does It Take to Open a Cyprus Business Bank Account?

The timeline depends on how quickly the applicant provides the required documentation, as the application cannot be finalised until it is complete. Once ready, the application must be signed and submitted to the bank in hard copy, which may add a few days for courier/postal delivery. After receipt of the complete signed application, the bank’s review and approval typically takes 2-3 working weeks, depending on the bank and the level of due diligence required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.