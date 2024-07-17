Landmark Agreement Covering Delivery Workers In Cyprus

The Ministry of Labour along with the Trade Unions have announced that, following negotiations, they have reached in principle a collective agreement for a two-year period...

The Ministry of Labour along with the Trade Unions have announced that, following negotiations, they have reached in principle a collective agreement for a two-year period, covering a significant proportion of delivery workers.

The collective agreement establishes several rights and benefits to delivery workers, while also establishing provisions for health and safety in the workplace. The agreement in principle includes a set minimum first salary of €950, rising to €1050 after six months of employment with the same employer and a maximum number of working hours set to 40 hours in a six-day week. Additionally, it establishes the right to 15 day paid public holiday chosen from a list to be agreed between the two parties, which will have pay increased by 20%. Moreover, Cost-of-Living Adjustment will be paid annually, and the delivery workers will be provided with specific equipment at the employer's expense.

Other conditions, such as the payment of the 13th salary and the exact method of overtime pay for delivery workers are still to be discussed in further negotiations. In 2025, a welfare, relief and incentive fund will be established for the staff, to which the employer will initially contribute 0.25% of the total salary of each member of the staff.

The legal significance of this agreement lies in the fact that it is the first collective agreement of workers in this sector, not only in Cyprus but also at a European level. This landmark agreement is set to reshape the labour landscape for delivery working in Cyprus, by establishing fair employment practices to protect vulnerable workers in this sector. Additionally, it aims to decrease unfair competition and combat the issue of undeclared and illegal work. The agreement in principle is expected to be put before the trade unions for approval, to be implemented as from 1 August 2024.

