Abolition Of Stamp Duty In Cyprus: Lower Costs, Faster Transactions

As of 1 January 2026, Cyprus has abolished its stamp duty regime, removing a long-standing tax and transactional formality that affected a wide range of commercial and legal documents. The repeal of the Stamp Duty Law marks a meaningful step in simplifying business activity and modernising the country's legal framework.

This reform reflects a broader policy direction aimed at reducing bureaucracy, lowering transaction costs, and improving the ease of doing business in Cyprus.

What has Changed

From the start of 2026, agreements and legal instruments executed on or after 1 January 2026 are no longer subject to stamp duty. This applies across a broad spectrum of transactions, including corporate, financing, commercial, and real estate transactions.

Documents signed on or before 31 December 2025 remain subject to the previous stamp duty rules and must still be stamped in accordance with the law as it then applied.

The abolition of stamp duty has immediate benefits:

Reduced transaction costs , particularly in high-value or multi-document transactions

, particularly in high-value or multi-document transactions Faster deal execution , with fewer administrative steps and formalities

, with fewer administrative steps and formalities Lower compliance risk , especially in cross-border and multi-party structures

, especially in cross-border and multi-party structures Greater certainty, as enforceability of transaction documents is no longer linked to stamping requirements

For international and local investors, and fund structures the abolishment of stamp duty further enhances Cyprus's appeal as a jurisdiction for corporate structuring and investment holding.

Transitional Considerations

While stamp duty has been abolished, transitional issues remain important. Pre-2026 documentation should be carefully reviewed to ensure compliance with the former regime, as failure to stamp such documents (where required) will still have procedural and evidential consequences. It should also be noted that the abolition of stamp duty does not automatically remove other fees or charges imposed under separate legislative frameworks, which may continue to apply until formally amended.

A Reform Aligned with Business Reality

This reform has been welcomed by the business community as it removes a legacy formality that often bore little relation to the commercial substance of a transaction, signalling a move towards a more efficient, business-oriented legal environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.