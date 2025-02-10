Derivative Actions Under The New Cyprus Civil Procedure Rules (CPR): A Comprehensive Legal Perspective

Introduction

Derivative actions are a powerful legal mechanism that enables shareholders to bring claims on behalf of a company when those in control fail to act in the company's best interests. Historically, the legal basis for derivative claims has been closely linked to the concept of "oppression", particularly in cases where majority shareholders or directors have acted in ways that harm the company or minority shareholders.

With the recent Cyprus Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) amendments, the framework governing derivative claims has been significantly structured. These changes reinforce judicial oversight while maintaining the essential right of shareholders to challenge corporate misconduct. Given our extensive legal expertise in oppression claims and corporate disputes, we analyze below the key procedural changes and their impact on derivative actions.

The Legal Basis for Derivative Claims: Oppression and Shareholder Rights

Understanding Oppression and Minority Rights

Oppression in corporate law arises when those in control of a company (typically majority shareholders or directors) conduct the affairs of the company in a way that is:

Unfair, prejudicial, or burdensome to certain shareholders.

to certain shareholders. Designed to deprive shareholders of their rights (e.g., by preventing participation in management or diluting shares).

(e.g., by preventing participation in management or diluting shares). Aimed at diverting corporate benefits for personal gain.

While oppression claims are often associated with minority shareholders, our legal analysis (as evident in our past cases and jurisprudence) confirms that oppression can be exercised against any shareholder, even those holding a majority stake, if they are placed in a disadvantaged position by those in effective control.

Relationship Between Oppression and Derivative Actions

Derivative actions serve as a mechanism to rectify oppression when the company itself is unable or unwilling to act against misconduct.

when the company itself is unable or unwilling to act against misconduct. Unlike direct oppression claims , which seek remedies for affected shareholders, derivative actions seek remedies for the company itself , ensuring that wrongdoing by directors or controlling shareholders is addressed.

, which seek remedies for affected shareholders, derivative actions seek remedies , ensuring that wrongdoing by directors or controlling shareholders is addressed. In many cases, a combination of a derivative claim and an oppression claim is necessary to secure full justice.

Key Procedural Rules for Derivative Claims Under the New CPR

The new CPR framework provides a clear roadmap for derivative claims, particularly through Rules 20.12 and 20.13, ensuring that only legitimate claims proceed while filtering out frivolous actions.

Initiating a Derivative Claim (Rule 20.12)

A derivative claim may be initiated when a company, another legal entity, or an association has a valid legal claim , but the claim is brought by a shareholder on its behalf .

, but the claim is brought . The entity for whose benefit the claim is made must be named as a defendant in the proceedings.

in the proceedings. The claim form must explicitly state "Derivative Action", ensuring that the procedural nature of the claim is clear from the outset.

These steps prevent procedural objections and provide clarity regarding the nature of the claim.

Court Permission Required to Continue a Derivative Claim (Rule 20.13)

Once filed, a derivative claim cannot proceed further without court permission , except for: Filing an application for permission to continue the claim. Submitting an urgent application for interim relief (e.g., injunctions to prevent asset dissipation).

, except for: The requirement for court permission serves as a gatekeeping function to ensure that only meritorious claims proceed, reducing abusive litigation risks.

Applying for Court Permission to Continue the Claim

The claimant must apply for court permission within 21 days of filing the claim.

of filing the claim. The application must be supported by written evidence , outlining: The factual and legal basis for the claim. Why the company is unable or unwilling to bring the claim itself. How the claim benefits the company rather than the shareholder personally.

, outlining: The application and supporting evidence must be served on the company (as the defendant) within the standard service period and at least 14 days before the hearing.

These procedural safeguards ensure that only well-founded claims reach litigation.

The Company's Right to Object

The company or entity may object to the claim at least 7 days before the hearing , providing: A formal objection (if they argue that the claim lacks merit). Supporting evidence to counter the shareholder's allegations.

to the claim , providing: This allows for a balanced review before the court grants permission for the case to continue.

Court's Decision on Continuation

The court will only grant permission if the claimant demonstrates a prima facie case —meaning the claim must have sufficient evidence of wrongdoing .

if the claimant demonstrates a —meaning the claim must have . This mechanism ensures that companies are protected from unnecessary litigation, while shareholders still have a path to challenge misconduct.

Oppression vs. Derivative Claims: Key Distinctions Under Cyprus Law

Our legal experience shows that oppression claims and derivative claims often overlap but serve different purposes. The key distinctions are:

Aspect Oppression Claim (Article 202, Cap. 113) Derivative Action Who Benefits? The shareholder(s) suffering oppression The company Who Files? Affected shareholder(s) Shareholder(s) acting on behalf of the company Remedies Sought Share buyouts, changes in company management, prevention of dilution of shares Damages or remedies for the company (e.g., recovering misappropriated funds) Court Permission Required? No Yes (under Rule 20.13) Key Procedural Considerations The petitioner must show that company affairs are conducted oppressively. The petitioner must show that the company is unwilling to bring the claim itself.

From a legal strategic perspective, a well-structured claim may involve both an oppression claim and a derivative action, particularly in cases where:

Shareholders seek personal remedies (e.g., reversal of unfair transactions).

(e.g., reversal of unfair transactions). There is a need for company-level remedies (e.g., recovering company assets or undoing unauthorized transactions).

Practical Implications: What Shareholders and Companies Need to Know

For Shareholders Considering a Derivative Action:

Ensure that the claim is properly structured and titled as a "Derivative Action" to comply with CPR 20.12.

as a to comply with CPR 20.12. Prepare for court permission requirements by assembling strong supporting evidence that demonstrates: The claim has merit . The company is unable or unwilling to act on its own. The action serves the company's best interests .

by assembling that demonstrates: Anticipate potential objections from the company and be prepared to counter them with evidence.

For Companies Facing a Derivative Action:

Carefully review the evidence submitted by the shareholder .

. If objecting, submit a detailed defense and supporting evidence at least 7 days before the hearing .

at least . Focus on demonstrating that the claim lacks merit or does not meet the legal requirements for a derivative action.

Conclusion: A New Era for Derivative Claims

The new CPR framework for derivative actions provides a much-needed structure to an area of law that was previously complex and uncertain. These rules ensure that:

- Legitimate claims can proceed efficiently.

- Frivolous claims are filtered out early in the process.

- Judicial oversight balances shareholder and company interests.

For more information on how these changes impact your case, please feel free to reach out to us.

