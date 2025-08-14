Bulgaria – Raids On Companies Suspected Of Arms Exports To Russia

It is being reported that the National Investigation Service of Bulgaria has conducted multiple raids in Sofia and elsewhere in relation to alleged arms sales to Russia.

The raids are being conducted after information shared by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

A press release from the Prosecutor's Office refers to raids on business and residential properties, relating to multiple companies. The only company named as the subject of the raids in the press reporting is Sage Consultants AD.

The raids were also conducted with officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDCOC) and the General Directorate Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Counterterrorism.

