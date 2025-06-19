Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.

Question: Can I legally hire a private investigator in the UAE?

Answer: Appointing a private investigator is illegal in the UAE. Even if you bring them from outside the country, it is against Article No 378 of UAE Criminal Law, which says that a prison sentence will be inflicted on any person who attacks the sanctity of an individual's private or family life by committing any of the following acts without their consent, except in legally permitted cases: a) Eavesdropping or recording or transmitting by any system any conversation held at a particular place or via the phone. b) Picking up or transmitting by any system a person's picture. However, if you believe that someone has committed a crime, the law gives you an alternative option - you have the right to request that police investigate and collect evidence for you, as per Article No 30 of the UAE Criminal Procedures Law No 35 of 1992.

Originally published 25 Aug 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.