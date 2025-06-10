ARTICLE
10 June 2025

Tax Podcast - EP03: UAE Corporate Tax

As a participating jurisdiction under OECD's BEPS and two-pillar framework to end tax avoidance, UAE has taken various measures over the years, including the introduction of Corporate Tax with effect from June 2023.
Listen to the latest episode of our Tax Podcast to decode some of the relevant questions such as - How is UAE Corporate Tax applied? Who is exempt and who is not? What is the applicability to free zones? How will POEM regulations and aspects related to Transfer Pricing affect Corporate Tax?

Nishit Parikh, a seasoned tax expert with around 15 years of experience, explains the nuances and applicability of the newly introduced tax regime.

Originally published 26 May 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

