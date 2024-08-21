Doing Business In West Africa – A Case Study Of Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, And Senegal

West Africa is regarded as the most populous region on the African continent and one of the world's fastest-growing economic zones. The region's abundant natural resources and dynamic market have continuously attracted global investors. Over the years, the economic performance of the West Africa subregion has witnessed significant potential, evident by a notable Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of approximately 4.5% in 20221. Similarly, in 2022 the West African sub-region received substantial international interest, receiving USD 8.8 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and over USD 6 billion in greenfield investment projects 2, reflecting the region's prominence as a business hub, particularly in Nations like Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Senegal.

Nigeria, the region's largest economy, boasts a GDP of approximately $360 billion in 2023. With over 200 million people, Nigeria presents a vast consumer market and substantial economic opportunities. The country's economy is diverse with the industry sector contributing the greatest to GDP while the oil subsector is the major sector contributing to foreign exchange earnings. Additionally, sectors such as agriculture, and manufacturing have earned significant domestic and international interest.

Ghana has become an attractive investment destination due to its stable political environment and progressive economic reforms. The country benefits from rich natural resources and thriving economic sectors with the service sector contributing the greatest share of 46% to GDP in 2023. Also, Ghana is the world's second-largest producer of cocoa beans and a leading global exporter of gold.

With a GDP of over US$ 60 billion in 2023 and a population of over 28 million, Ivory Coast is notable for its robust agriculture sector and infrastructure development. It is the world's largest exporter of cocoa beans, producing half of the world's supply.

Senegal, with a GDP of over $30 billion in 2023 and a population of about 18 million, is noted for the diversity of its economy with Agriculture playing a crucial role. The country's political stability coupled with its ongoing economic reforms, has positioned Senegal as a key contributor to the region's growth.

Footnotes

1 United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, 2023. Available at https://uneca.org/eca-events/sites/default/files/resources/documents/sro-na/icsoe-na-wa-2023/socioeconomic-profile-2023-west-africa-english.pdf

2 UNCTAD World Investment Report, 2023. Available at https://unctad.org/system/files/non-official-document/wir2023-regional_trends_africa_en.pdf

