Navigating The ESG Landscape: Cheat Sheet For The CSDDD

The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) has entered into effect on 25 July 2024. In three years from now, the first wave of in-scope companies will legally be obliged to comply with the CSDDD. Our ESG litigation team has prepared a comprehensive overview of the scope, timelines, main obligations and control systems of the CSDDD.

The CSDDD establishes on the one hand a corporate due diligence duty and reporting obligations to ensure prevention of (potential) adverse impacts on human rights and the environment for in-scope companies on its operations, subsidiaries and supply chains. On the other hand, the CSDDD imposes the obligation to adopt and put into effect a transition plan for climate change mitigation which aims to ensure, through best efforts, that the business model and strategy of in-scope companies are compatible with the Paris Agreement.

Key highlights of the CSDDD:

Scope: Applies to both EU and non-EU companies meeting specific financial and operational thresholds. Main obligations: Human rights and environmental due diligence: in-scope companies must integrate due diligence into policies, identify and mitigate adverse impacts, engage with stakeholders, and publicly communicate their (best) efforts.

Climate change transition plan: companies must align their business models with the Paris Agreement, setting time-bound targets and detailing decarbonization strategies. Compliance timeline: 2026: EU Member States to transpose the CSDDD into national legislation.

2027-2029: phased compliance deadlines based on in-scope company size and turnover. Control systems: Administrative supervision, sanctions, and civil liability provisions ensure compliance, with penalties for non-compliance of the CSDDD by in-scope

Potential civil litigation is expected.

The cheat sheet on the CSDDD provides a concise overview, making it easier for in-scope companies to understand the CSDDD scope and requirements. Feel free to contact our experts for any specific queries or tailored advice.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.