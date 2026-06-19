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19 June 2026

Scheme For Micro-enterprises Extended For 2026

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Malta Enterprise has introduced a new micro-invest scheme designed to support small businesses with up to 50 employees and self-employed individuals through tax credits for operational upgrades and expansion. The scheme, running from 2026 to 2030, features increased thresholds for family businesses, Gozo-based companies, female-owned enterprises, and newly eligible social enterprises.
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Malta Enterprise has launched a new micro-invest scheme to assist small businesses employing up to 50 persons, and self-employed individuals. This scheme, which covers the period from 2026 to 2030, has also expanded eligibility to social enterprises.

Malta Enterprise was set up by the government to provide incentives for enterprises across a range of sectors, that are committed to growth, employment and adding value through their operations, thereby assisting the economic development of the country and the development of innovative enterprises.

The MicroInvest Scheme assists undertakings by offering tax credits to cover eligible expenditure, to be used to upgrade their operations, to expand capacity and to improve their competitiveness.,

The threshold for the 2026-2030 scheme, targeted at wage increases, has been increased to €85,000 for family businesses, Gozo-based companies and those with more than half of its ownership in female hands, as well as for social enterprises.

The scheme is offering a fiscal benefit of €780 for enterprises based in Malta and €1,020 for enterprises based in Gozo. To be eligible, the company’s employees must have been employed for over four years and their salaries must have increased by at least 3% annually.

Over the past three years, more than 14,000 applications have been approved by Malta Enterprise, with over €140 million in assistance provided to enterprises.

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