GAC Announces Increase Of Notification Threshold Of The Saudi Merger Control Regime

On 23 December 2022 the General Authority for Competition (GAC) announced that they were considering two amendments to the Kingdom's merger control regime. They proposed to increase the notification threshold from then SAR 100 million (approx. USD 26 million) to SAR 200 million (approx. USD 52 million). Furthermore, GAC proposed lowering the filing fee cap for merger control review from SAR 400,000 (approx. USD 106,000) to SAR 250,000 (approx. USD 66,000).

Now GAC announced that they are increasing the notification threshold as proposed to SAR 200 million (approx. USD 52 million). No changes were made to the calculation of the notification threshold, it will still be calculated based on combined, worldwide turnover of the parties involved in the transaction. We understand that the new threshold will be applied from now on.

Furthermore, the changes to the filing fee cap have not been adopted. It remains at SAR 400,000 (approx. USD 106,000).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.