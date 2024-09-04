CAS Financial Compliance Switzerland, HWZ, Zürich

On Friday 23 August 2024, Raphael Annasohn, Daniel Flühmann, Lukas Roesler, Martin Leu and Lukas Bründler had speaking engagements at a workshop on M&A as part of the certificate of advanced studies...

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Friday 23 August 2024, Raphael Annasohn, Daniel Flühmann, Lukas Roesler, Martin Leu and Lukas Bründler had speaking engagements at a workshop on M&A as part of the certificate of advanced studies (CAS) in financial compliance Switzerland at HWZ Zurich. Topics covered in the workshop included private M&A transactions and due diligence, M&A transactions involving regulated entities, acquisition financing, and M&A related tax topics. The CAS in financial compliance Switzerland is primarily targeted at corporate compliance managers engaged in the Swiss financial sector (e.g. by banks or asset managers) with exposure to transactional work and related compliance topics.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.