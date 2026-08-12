Lebanon’s New Deadline Suspension Law In Under 60 Seconds

Lebanon's Law No. 46/2026 introduces a temporary suspension of legal, contractual, and corporate deadlines across multiple domains. While this legislative measure pauses the clock on many obligations, it contains critical exceptions that practitioners must understand, along with specific rules governing how affected deadlines will be calculated once the suspension period ends.

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Marie Michelle exposes Lebanon’s Law No. 46/2026; a law that stops the clock.. but not for everything.

Lebanon’s Law No. 46/2026 temporarily suspends a wide range of legal, contractual and corporate deadlines, with important exceptions and practical consequences for how deadlines are calculated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.