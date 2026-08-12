Lebanon’s New Deadline Suspension Law In Under 60 Seconds

Eptalex is a Swiss Verein law firm with offices across the UAE, Lebanon, KSA, Türkiye, and Italy, offering cross-border legal and tax services through 120+ professionals licensed in 15 jurisdictions and speaking 12 languages, with a focus on innovation, client service, and quality assurance.
Lebanon's Law No. 46/2026 introduces a temporary suspension of legal, contractual, and corporate deadlines across multiple domains. While this legislative measure pauses the clock on many obligations, it contains critical exceptions that practitioners must understand, along with specific rules governing how affected deadlines will be calculated once the suspension period ends.