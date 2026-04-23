Company Formation In Egypt - Sadany & Partners

Egypt's strategic location and economic reforms make it a prime destination for business establishment, but navigating the complex legal landscape requires expert guidance.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

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Egypt leads the investment scene in the Middle East and North Africa. It attracts innovators, start-ups, and multinational corporations alike. With a population of over 100 million, a unique location at the crossroads of three continents, and ongoing economic reforms, Egypt offers unparalleled opportunities for those looking to establish and grow their businesses.

However, despite the enormous potential, establishing a business in Egypt calls for careful planning, legal precision, and thorough knowledge of local regulations. Here, Sadany & Partners Law Firm steps in, offering comprehensive, integrated support to make establishing your business simple, secure, and fully compliant with Egyptian law.

Why should you choose Egypt to establish your business?

Egyptian Investment Law 72 of 2017 and Companies Law 159 of 1981 helped create a flexible and attractive investment environment. Below are some of the factors that make Egypt a unique investment destination:

Full foreign ownership: Foreigners can now own up to 100% of companies in most sectors.

Strategic location: Egypt provides access to Africa, the Middle East and Europe through trade agreements such as COMESA, GAFTA and the partnership with the European Union.

Investment incentives: Tax reductions, customs exemptions and free zone benefits are available for eligible projects.

Reasonable market access cost: Lower labour, licensing and operating costs compared to other regional centres.

Legal protection: Strong guarantees for profit transfer and protection from nationalisation.

Step-by-step Guide: How to establish a business in Egypt

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we facilitate every stage of establishing your business and guarantee accuracy, speed, and full compliance with the law.

Step 1: Choosing the appropriate legal form

Your career goals determine the most suitable business for you.

Type Description Most suitable activity Limited liability company (LLC) The most common structure, the number of shareholders ranges from 2 to 50. SMEs and service companies. Joint stock company (JSC) At least three contributors required; suitable for large investments. Industrial and commercial projects. Foreign company branch Under the name of the parent company. Foreign companies contracted with Egypt. Representative office A non-commercial entity dedicated to market research and analysis. Feasibility studies, liaison and coordination offices.

Our legal team assists you in selecting the optimal structure that minimises costs and enhances control, while ensuring compliance with Egyptian regulations.

Step 2: Reserve your business name

We reserve your business name through the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) to ensure uniqueness and compliance with Egyptian naming rules.

Step 3: Preparation and certification of legal documents

We prepare all company documents in Arabic, including:

The articles of association (specifying the objectives, shareholders and capital).

Official agencies for local representation.

Shareholder resolutions and identity documents.

All foreign documents must be translated and certified by the Egyptian Embassy before submission.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm guarantees the legal validity of your documents and acceptance by the General Authority for Social Insurance, from the first attempt, saving you delays and additional fees.

Step 4: Capita deposit; bank account opening

Before setting up your business, you shall deposit the required capital into a temporary bank account. The capital requirements vary based on the business type. The capital typically starts at EGP 50,000 for limited liability companies.

We assist you in opening your account and obtaining a bank certificate confirming the deposit, which is required for registration.

Step 5: Registration with the GAFI and obtaining a commercial register

We submit your complete company incorporation file to the GAFI. The GAFI reviews the file and issues an investment licence certificate and commercial registration.

Once the license is issued, your business becomes a legally recognised entity in Egypt.

Flexible proceedings: Usually 10 to 15 working days once the documents are complete and duly certified.

Step 6: Post-incorporation compliance

After registration, several steps should be followed before you can commence operations:

Registering the tax card and registering value-added tax with the Egyptian Tax Authority.

Social insurance registration for employees.

Membership of the Chamber of Commerce.

Business license from the municipality (if required).

Our team will complete all post-registration procedures to ensure that your business can commence operations smoothly and without interruption.

Our approach – simplifying complex legal procedures

We recognise that Egypt's administrative system can be complex for foreign investors. We offer comprehensive legal solutions.

Our legal services include:

• Business formation and licensing from the GAFI.

Drafting and documenting the articles of association of companies in Arabic and English.

Company registration with banks, tax authorities and employment authorities.

Obtaining industrial and professional licences when required.

Providing legal advice on property, tax incentives and free zones.

Ongoing support in corporate governance and regulatory compliance.

We liaise directly with government agencies to expedite the necessary approvals, reducing delays and costs.

Example: Smooth establishment for a Gulf investor

A Saudi construction company has approached Sadany & Partners Law Firm to expand into Egypt.

We recommended establishing a limited liability company (LLC) under Investment Law 72 of 2017, which allows for full foreign ownership.

All company documents were documented, translated, and submitted to the GAFI within days.

The investment licence and commercial register were issued in less than three weeks.

We handled tax registration and labour law compliance, enabling the company to commence operations immediately.

Outcome: The company obtained the license and started operating efficiently with no complications.

Why Us?

Experienced corporate lawyers: We represent our clients before the GAFI, the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), and all relevant authorities.

Transparent costs: All fees are clearly itemised, with no hidden charges or additional costs.

Bilingual wording: All legal documents are prepared in both Arabic and English to ensure complete clarity.

Local expertise, global standards: With branches in Egypt and KSA, we serve investors across different legal systems.

Comprehensive partnership: Our services include incorporation and annual compliance. We are your reliable legal partner.

Common mistakes made by new investors

We provide direct legal representation with full powers before the GAFI.

Our team reviews all legal documents before submission.

We handle all tax and insurance transactions and renewals.

We advise on the optimal entity type based on your business model.

Mistake Risk Our Solutions Use of non-specialised intermediaries Incorrect registration or delays We provide direct legal representation with full powers before the GAFI. Incomplete certification of documents Rejection of the application Our team reviews all legal documents before submission. Ignoring documents submitted after registration. Fines or suspension of work We handle all tax and insurance transactions and renewals. Choosing the improper type of business Subsequent costly restructuring We advise on the optimal entity type based on your business model.

Key legal information for investors

Foreign shareholding: Permitted in most sectors; some may require Egyptian partners or additional security approvals.

Tax rates: Corporate tax is generally 22.5%; VAT is 14% unless exempt.

Free zones: Provide customs exemptions and simplified import and export procedures.

Annual commitments: Companies must renew licences, file tax returns, and hold general meetings.

Conclusion

Book your consultation appointment now

In Egypt, companies can be established smoothly when specialised legal support is available. We oversee all stages of incorporation with efficiency, accuracy, and complete transparency. Our services include preparing the memorandum and articles of association, obtaining an investment licence, and complying with post-registration requirements, while procedures are simplified so that clients can focus on business development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.