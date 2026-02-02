BVI FSC Updates Statutory Filing Requirements – Extension Granted To Certain Companies And Limited Partnerships

The BVI Financial Services Commission has as of December 24, 2025 approved an extension of the period during which existing entities formed prior to January 2, 2025...

The BVI Financial Services Commission has as of December 24, 2025 approved an extension of the period during which existing entities formed prior to January 2, 2025 may file non-public Registers of Members (ROM), Registers of General Partners (ROGP), Registers of Limited Partners (ROLP), and Beneficial Ownership (BO) information, without filing fees and penalties, until March 31, 2026. The previous deadline was December 31, 2025.

This extension does not amend the statutory transitional filing deadline of December 31, 2025, but represents only a deferral of the enforcement of penalties and a temporary suspension of filing fees for a period of three months.

Entities that have not filed the requisite information will have their status reflected as “in penalty” and therefore cannot make other filings or obtain a certificate of good standing, which is essential for some business activities. Therefore, although no penalties will be charged, it is best that any affected entity regularize their status as soon as possible by making any outstanding statutory filings.

Entities should be aware that filing fees and late filing penalties for ROM, ROGP, ROLP, and BO will be reinstated from April 1, 2026.

Entities are therefore advised to consult their registered agent or your usual O'Neal Webster lawyer as soon as possible if they are affected by the foregoing.

