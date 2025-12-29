Law No. 17 of 1999 is the main modern legislation governing commercial activity in Egypt, laying down general rules for traders, commercial obligations, commercial contracts, banking operations, negotiable instruments, and bankruptcy. Law No. 17 of 1999 replaced older provisions that were no longer suited to the needs of a contemporary market economy, and it brought together many scattered rules into a single, coherent framework for commercial dealings. The Translation of Law No. 17 of 1999 allows English-speaking readers to see how this framework is organised and applied in practice, and the English version of the Commercial Law mirrors the same parts, chapters, and articles found in the Arabic text.

Within its provisions, Law No. 17 of 1999 defines who is considered a trader, what counts as a commercial act, and how commercial books and records must be kept to prove transactions. It regulates a wide range of contracts that are central to business life, such as commercial sale, agency, brokerage, carriage, and deposit. It also contains detailed rules on commercial papers like cheques, bills of exchange, and promissory notes, as well as mechanisms for dealing with financial distress through composition and bankruptcy proceedings. By following these subjects step by step, the Translation of the Commercial Law and the English version of the Commercial Law help readers understand the internal logic and structure of the statute.

Law No. 17 of 1999 plays a crucial role in shaping confidence and predictability in the Egyptian marketplace. It seeks to balance the freedom of parties to organise their commercial relationships with safeguards that protect creditors, ensure transparency, and support orderly resolution of disputes. The Translation of Law No. 17 of 1999 highlights how the law coordinates with other key legislation, such as civil, banking, and investment rules, to create a comprehensive legal environment for business. Through the Translation of the Commercial Law, readers can follow how the statute addresses day-to-day issues like proof of obligations, limitation periods, and liability for breach.

Because it is used by courts, practitioners, companies, and financial institutions, Law No. 17 of 1999 has become a central reference point for anyone engaged in commercial activities in or with Egypt. Making an accessible English version of the Commercial Law available supports comparative legal research, cross-border transactions, and contract drafting that accurately reflects the concepts and terminology found in the Arabic provisions. Taken together, Law No. 17 of 1999, the Translation of Law No. 17 of 1999, and the Translation of the Commercial Law provide a clear window into the rules that govern modern commercial life in Egypt.

