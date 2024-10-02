New Rules For Some Job Roles Under Board Of Investment Oversight

The Board of Investment (BOI) now exempts foreign nationals holding the title of president, chief executive officer, chairman, or managing director from age and experience requirements previously required for work permits for BOI-approved companies. Additionally, new requirements have been introduced for engineers and those in digital technology roles, including higher minimum salary requirements and stricter educational and experience requirements. For initial applications, applicants must submit an employment contract that clearly indicates the required monthly salary and is signed by both the local employer and the foreign employee. For renewal applications, applicants must submit a withholding tax document (PND1) for the last three months which shows the applicant's name and the monthly salary requirement. As a result of these changes, employers will need to ensure that candidates meet the new qualification standards for engineers and digital technology specialists, and should adjust the salaries of those affected during the hiring process.

