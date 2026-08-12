Changes To Consumer Law In Romania

August 2026 – Effective 27 September 2026, businesses operating in Romania will be subject to new consumer protection requirements introduced by Government Emergency Ordinance No. 18/2026 (“GEO No. 18/2026”), which transposes into Romanian law the EU Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive 2024/825 (“ECGT Directive”). The new framework is complemented by Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/1960 (“EU Regulation”), which introduces a harmonised notice on the legal guarantee of conformity and the GARAN label for commercial durability guarantees. Together, these measures are intended to enhance consumer transparency and promote more sustainable purchasing decisions across the EU. Both GEO No. 18/2026 and the EU Regulation will apply from 27 September 2026.

Who will be affected?

The new requirements primarily affect:

Manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers selling goods to consumers;

E-commerce operators and online marketplaces;

Businesses marketing products on the basis of sustainability, environmental performance, durability or repairability claims;

Suppliers of goods with digital elements and digital products.

Key changes

Stricter rules on environmental claims

Businesses will no longer be able to use generic claims such as “green,” “eco,” “environmentally friendly” or “sustainable” unless supported by verifiable evidence. Unsupported environmental labels and climate-neutrality claims based solely on carbon offsetting will also be prohibited.

New durability and repairability requirements

Among others, the following practices will be considered misleading:

Claiming that a product can be repaired when, by design, it is not repairable;

Using or displaying a sustainability label that is neither based on a verified third-party certification scheme nor established by a public authority;

Encouraging premature replacement of consumables;

Misrepresenting a software update as mandatory where it is limited to functional enhancements;

Failing to inform consumers that a software update may negatively affect the functionality of goods with digital elements.

Additional pre-contractual information

Products covered by a free manufacturer's durability guarantee exceeding two years must display the EU harmonised GARAN label , indicating the guarantee period and reminding consumers of their legal conformity rights;

, indicating the guarantee period and reminding consumers of their legal conformity rights; Consumers must be clearly informed of the existence of the legal guarantee of conformity for goods, including its minimum two-year duration, through the EU harmonised notice;

A statement informing consumers of the existence of the legal guarantee of conformity for digital content and digital services;

Where applicable, information regarding the availability and conditions of after-sales services and commercial guarantees;

For goods with digital elements, digital content and digital services — where such information is made available to the trader by the manufacturer or supplier — the minimum period (expressed as a length of time or a specific date) during which software updates will be provided.

EU Regulation

The Regulation aims to improve consumer awareness of warranty rights, encourage more sustainable purchasing decisions, and promote the supply of longer-lasting products. It complements the changes introduced by Directive (EU) 2024/825 and its national implementing measures, including Romania's GEO No. 18/2026.

Harmonised notice on the legal guarantee of conformity

A mandatory harmonised notice must be used at the point of sale to inform consumers about their legal guarantee rights before a purchase is made. The notice highlights:

The existence of the legal guarantee of conformity;

The minimum two-year legal guarantee period;

Available remedies where goods are non-conforming (repair, replacement, price reduction or reimbursement, as applicable);

Practical information on how consumers may exercise their rights;

A QR code directing consumers to additional information through the Your Europe

GARAN label for commercial durability guarantees

The Regulation also introduces the GARAN label, which must be used where a manufacturer offers a commercial durability guarantee that:

Is free of charge;

Covers the entire product;

Exceeds two years in duration.

The label informs consumers about the existence and duration of the manufacturer's durability guarantee while reminding them that their statutory legal guarantee rights remain unaffected. The format and content of the Harmonised Notice and GARAN label are prescribed by the Regulation and must be observed.

Practical impact on businesses

Manufacturers and traders will need to take the necessary measures to ensure compliance with the new EU and Romanian consumer protection framework, and consequently to: