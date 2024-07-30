Chinese Transfer Pricing Adjustments Call For Sticking To Basics

Multinational enterprises (MNEs) operating in China need to be aware of the significant practical challenges embedded in Chinese transfer pricing adjustment scenarios. These arise first in successfully passing the actual remittance of funds through China's robust foreign exchange controls, and then in the potential resulting implications across the spectrum of different taxes.

The best advice is sticking to the fundamentals of good transfer pricing practice. Managing Director Yvette Chan and Senior Director Eu-Kim Chan provide a comprehensive guide of essential strategies for documentation, compliance and risk management to ensure smooth operations in Bloomberg Tax.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Originally published July 29, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.