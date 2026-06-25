CNIPA And Rospatent Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding On Cooperation In The Field Of Intellectual Property

On May 20, witnessed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Memorandum of Understanding between the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) was signed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of CNIPA, and Yury Zubov, Head of Rospatent, signed the memorandum of understanding on behalf of their respective offices.

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On May 20, witnessed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Memorandum of Understanding between the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) was signed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of CNIPA, and Yury Zubov, Head of Rospatent, signed the memorandum of understanding on behalf of their respective offices.

According to the memorandum of understanding, China and Russia will further deepen cooperation in the field of intellectual property and promote shared development.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2026/6/2/art_1340_206610.html

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