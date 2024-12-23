Riyadh Design Law Treaty Successfully Concluded

From November 11 to 22, the Diplomatic Conference on Design Law, organized by the WIPO, was held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The conference successfully approved the Riyadh Design Law Treaty. A Chinese government delegation, comprising representatives from the CNIPA, China's Permanent Mission to Geneva, and the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia, participated in the conference. The delegation was led by CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Lu Pengqi. During the conference, the delegation actively engaged in negotiations, contributing constructively to the successful conclusion of the treaty and advancing the global IP governance system towards greater fairness and equity.

The negotiations for the Design Law Treaty spanned nearly two decades. The treaty aims to harmonize and standardize the procedures and formalities for design applications across countries, covering provisions related to application documents, representation, determination of filing dates, grace periods, amendments or division of applications, publication, renewals, relief in respect of time limits, and reinstatement of rights. These measures will enable designers to protect their designs in domestic and international markets more conveniently, quickly, and affordably.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/11/29/art_1340_196344.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.