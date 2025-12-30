CNIPA Releases GUI Design Patent Application Guide, Aiding Innovators In Enhancing Patent Quality

To implement the national intellectual property "14th Five-Year-Year Plan" and refine the legal and policy framework for intellectual property, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) recently compiled and released the "Guidelines for Product Design Patent Applications Involving Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs)."

The guide systematically elaborates on the conditions for granting patents, requirements for application documents, scenarios for combined applications, and key considerations. It aims to assist innovators in accurately understanding and utilizing the GUI design system, improving the quality of patent applications, and promoting the high-quality development of the patent industry.

The release of this guide provides authoritative and practical official reference for both domestic and international applicants and agencies to accurately understand and apply China's GUI design protection system. It contributes to enhancing the quality and efficiency of patent applications, reflecting

China's steadfast commitment to continuously optimizing the innovation environment and strengthening intellectual property protection.

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.