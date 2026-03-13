Disruption isn't slowing down — it's accelerating

AI, quantum, and other next generation technologies are rewriting the rules of business. Strategy and execution must keep pace with an unwavering focus on ROI.



Are you ready to lead in the Intelligence Age?

To excel, organisations need to balance ambition with rational thinking. To thrive amid disruption, leaders should modernise their methods of measuring tech value, adopt strategies that favour flexibility and speed, and build cultures that welcome change. Expectations are high and adoption is rapid, but scaling introduces additional complexity and returns vary widely.

Technology leaders should also keep one eye on the horizon — anticipating the future and preparing for the magnitude of disruptions to come. KPMG's Global tech report 2026, Leading in the Intelligence Age: Excelling today, shaping tomorrowopens in a new tab examines how organisations are responding.

Key findings from our research

Meeting the challenge of the Intelligence Age

In an era characterised by the immense growth of tech, most organisations have bold plans to uplift maturity in 2026, fueling the shift from experimentation to scale. However, intensifying challenges of tech debt, cost pressures and talent shortages are holding many back from realising their tech goals.

50% of tech executives expect to reach top tech maturity in 2026

yet only 11% are there today

Building adaptive strategies amid continual disruption

With the fast pace of innovation, tech plans are often obsolete before implementation. To thrive amid this constant change, technology leaders must coordinate investment priorities across the enterprise, build clarity around strategic decision making, create a culture that can leverage the best of tech, and ensure the foundations of data and resilience are spot on.

Only 2% of high performers* report several disconnected AI projects and teams

compared with 34% of others

Realising value from tech investment

ROI on tech investment can vary dramatically based on factors such as readiness, diligent governance, execution discipline, and organisational agility. Investment decision making, particularly for new AI tools, has often been based on indirect and hypothetical benefits, adding to the complexity of getting it right. Tech executives need to look at the typical pattern of ROI for guidance and update their ROI KPIs to align with the kinds of business value that AI can generate.

74% report their AI use cases deliver business value

but only 24% achieve ROI across multiple use cases

The foundations for the next wave

The rise of agentic AI is commanding the attention of tech executives, but there are even more disruptive AI tech trends on the horizon. Quantum computing provides immense computing power and calls for superior security, while Artificial General Intelligence and Artificial Superintelligence hold unpredictable potential. One eye must always remain fixed on what is coming next.

92% say managing AI agents will become an important skill within 5 years

which supports 78% who agree they must take more risks on emerging technologies to stay relevant

* High performers are organisations distinguished by advanced tech maturity, process maturity, and the ability to consistently deliver significant value from their digital investments.

The Intelligence Age demands a proactive and adaptive approach. Our Global Tech Report 2026 underscores that while the pace of technological advancement is unprecedented, true leadership lies in the ability to strategically embed AI, cultivate human potential, and forge robust ecosystems to not just navigate, but to lead in this new era.

Stanley Sum Head of Technology Consulting

Greater Bay Area KPMG China

Your 2026 agenda

Accelerating learning, building a future-ready and agent-empowered workforce, and having one eye on emerging technology trends are just some of the essentials that should be on your 2026 agenda.

Discover even more future-forward technology transformation tips in our report.

KPMG Global tech report 2026

Leading in the Intelligence Age: Excelling today, shaping tomorrow

Download the report

About the research

The KPMG Global tech report 2026 is based on a survey of 2,500 tech executives from 27 countries, including 43 percent from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); 29 percent from Asia-Pacific (ASPAC); and 28 percent from the Americas.

The tech executives are representatives from eight industries: automotive, consumer and retail, energy, financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, industrial manufacturing, and tech and telecom. A significant proportion of the tech executives surveyed are senior leaders, and annual revenues for all organisations in our survey are above US$100 million.

This report features valuable insights on emerging technology trends from interviews with eight global technology leaders including Dean Bortz, Director, AI Go-to-Market, Google; Zack Kass, Global AI advisor, thought leader, and former Head of Go-to-Market, OpenAI; Noelle Russell, AI Solutions Architect and Strategic Advisor, CEO, AI Leadership Institute; and Seth Patton, General Manager, Product Marketing, Microsoft 365 Copilot.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.