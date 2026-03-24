As the energy sector stands on the verge of an AI‑enabled Intelligence Age, this report explores how leaders are integrating energy technology more deeply into operations to succeed in a fast‑moving and unpredictable environment.

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Continuing on the journey of smart technology transformation

As the energy sector stands on the verge of an AI‑enabled Intelligence Age, this report explores how leaders are integrating energy technology more deeply into operations to succeed in a fast‑moving and unpredictable environment. While AI and cybersecurity remain top priorities, the research highlights how energy organisations are also assessing and investing in a broader range of emerging technologies — XaaS, edge computing, digital twins and quantum — balancing current adoption with future ambition across sustainable energy, energy efficiency, and the broader future of energy landscape.

Drawing on insights from over 250 energy leaders, the report examines where targeted digital initiatives, such as production optimisation, predictive maintenance, and integrated asset management, are already delivering measurable value. It also seeks to address the challenges of scaling beyond pilots, outlining how clear strategy, strong governance, and a human‑centric approach are critical to unlocking sustained performance and long‑term returns.

Key findings from our research

KPMG Global tech report 2026: Energy, Natural Resources and Chemicals

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