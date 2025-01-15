2024 Launch Statistics Show An Active Space Industry

For the fourth year in a row, new world records in spaceflight were set for orbital launches. The global rocket launch statistics for 2024 demonstrate a strong international space industry, but are also an interesting indicator of what's to come in 2025.

Over 95% of US launches were by SpaceX, a further increase from over 90% in 2023. This includes a staggering 132 Falcon 9 launches and 4 new Starship launches (with incredible milestones such as returning a booster stage to hover over land and then catching it in midair using "chopsticks").

The performance by SpaceX (US) means they have 145 launches, more than double the launches of the next nearest nation, China, which had 68 launches (setting a new national record). Notably, the previous record of 67 was broken in the final days of December 2024 by Chinese commercial company, CAS Space, with their Kinetica-1 solid rocket launch attempt. Although unsuccessful, it marks the ambition of private commercial space in China where, traditionally, launches were from the state. Other milestones include the world's first sample return from the far side of the Moon by Chang'e 6, competing with landing attempts from Japan's SLIM and Intuitive Machines.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan had 7 launches, followed closely by India with 5. Iran had 4 with North Korea launching once (down from 3 in 2023). Japan's 7 launches include the unsuccessful launch of Kairos 2 by Japanese startup Space One.

While some countries have had quieter years, it is not for lack of ambition. In South Korea, companies like Hanwa are making great strides in using their nation's past expertise in large construction (such as ship building) to develop the KSLV-III. Such a rocket will be capable of reaching the Moon with key developments in thrust vector control, valves, pumps and other critical systems. In Europe, the Ariane 6 finally made its debut and the Vega C just made it, launching on 5 December 2024 carrying the Sentinel-1C which will provide Earth Observation carrying new SAR instruments with heavy UK involvement. Here in the UK, we have high hopes for launches from Skyrora and Orbex from SaxaVord spaceport in Shetland.



Behind all the headline-catching news lies a highly active launch sector with increasing private sector involvement. Commercial launch operators were responsible for 70% of global launch attempts (up from 65% in 2023 and 55% in 2022).

Behind all the headline-catching news lies a highly active launch sector with increasing private sector involvement. Commercial launch operators were responsible for 70% of global launch attempts (up from 65% in 2023 and 55% in 2022).

