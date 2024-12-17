ARTICLE
17 December 2024

Cayman Islands Updates Insurance Regulations To Strengthen Governance And Policyholder Protections

Harneys

Contributor

Cayman Islands Insurance
Juan Pablo Urrutia and Mirza Manraj
On 14 October 2024, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) updated its insurance regulatory measures under Section 34 of the Monetary Authority Act. These changes strengthen CIMA's capacity to issue and revise critical rules, regulatory guidance and principles focussed on governance, risk management, and policyholder protection.

Clarifying licencing standards, business conduct expectations and solvency requirements, the updates align local insurance regulations with global standards, fostering a resilient and transparent insurance sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Juan Pablo Urrutia
Mirza Manraj
