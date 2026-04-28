Video: Securities Investment Business In The Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands remains one of the world’s leading jurisdictions for investment funds and asset managers, offering a combination of regulatory stability, cost efficiency and global reach.

Stuarts is a leading offshore law firm in the Cayman Islands specialising in investment funds and offering fully integrated corporate and commercial advice from a team of experienced, award-winning attorneys. Whether it's navigating the complexities of Fintech, cryptoassets, real estate, investment funds, M&A's, regulatory, banking, company incorporation, dispute resolution, immigration, or any other business challenge, Stuarts have the expertise and experience to guide you toward success. At Stuarts, our team are known for world-class responsiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness; working closely with clients from around the world to solve their most complex business challenges, transactions and obligations. Our proven track record in advising leading international law firms, investment managers, investment companies and high-net-worth individuals is a result of the deep understanding of our markets and our clients’ needs.

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The Cayman Islands remains one of the world's leading jurisdictions for investment funds and asset managers, offering a combination of regulatory stability, cost efficiency and global reach. This success is underpinned by innovative legislation, including the Securities Investment Business Act ("SIBA"), which governs the conduct of securities investment business in or from the Cayman Islands.

There are important legal and regulatory considerations under the SIBA, making it critical to seek experienced, specialist advice before carrying on any securities-related activities.

In our video below, Jonathan McLean, Partner and Head of Banking & Regulatory, and Megan Wright, Partner and Head of Corporate, explain the key aspects of the SIBA regime, covering topics such as:

What qualifies as "securities" under the law, from traditional shares and stocks to digital and virtual assets.

The definition of securities investment business and the types of activities it covers.

When a full licence or registration as a Registered Person with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) is required, and the limited exemptions that may apply.

How economic substance requirements interact with SIBA, particularly for fund managers and advisers.

With over 30 years' combined experience, Jonathan and Megan, recognized by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500 and IFLR1000, guide clients through SIBA licensing, registration, and compliance with clarity and efficiency, ensuring obligations are met without disruption to business operations.

View our video on the Securities Investment Business Act and its regulatory requirements in the Cayman Islands below for more information.

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Originally published 1 August 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.