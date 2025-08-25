Cayman Islands Launches 2025-2026 National Risk Assessment

The Cayman Islands has launched its 2025-2026 National Risk Assessment (NRA), a significant step in strengthening the country's framework against money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

Grand Cayman, 21 August 2025 - The Cayman Islands has launched its 2025-2026 National Risk Assessment (NRA), a significant step in strengthening the country's framework against money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. Importantly, completion of the NRA is also an integral part of preparation for the upcoming 5th Round CFATF Mutual Evaluation, currently scheduled for December 2027.

The NRA is an internationally recognised process that helps countries better understand and address financial crime risks. The findings are used to shape risk-based policies, guide regulatory and supervisory priorities, and ensure Cayman continues to meet the highest global standards.

"The NRA is an essential part of our national strategy to protect the Cayman Islands' financial system and reputation," Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks said. "It also reflects Cayman's continuing commitment to combating financial crime. By taking a rigorous, transparent, and inclusive approach, we are demonstrating our responsibility as a trusted global financial services centre of excellence and innovation."

The 2025-2026 NRA is being coordinated by the Office for Strategic Action on Illicit Finance (OSAIF), with participation from government agencies, regulators, and private sector stakeholders. Initial meetings were held this week to address the assessment methodology and the ongoing risk evaluations within certain sectors of financial services.

"The NRA gives us the evidence base we need to develop effective, risk-based policies," OSAIF Director Andrea Proctor said. "It brings together government, regulators, law enforcement partners, and industry to identify threats and vulnerabilities so that we can respond decisively. This is about ensuring both compliance and resilience, while showing international partners that Cayman takes its responsibilities seriously."

Next Steps

The NRA process will continue through the rest of the year and into 2026, with findings and recommendations published upon completion. Updates will be provided to stakeholders throughout the process.

