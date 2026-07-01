- within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Insurance and Healthcare industries
Daniel Stober and Brittany Sud are the Program Chairs of the OBA Trust & Estates Law Program "Estate Planning Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them From Start to Finish", taking place on July 16.
A single overlooked question during client intake, one poorly worded clause in a Will, or an ill-considered appointment in a Power of Attorney can lead to significant issues and exposure to professional liability. Join experienced lawyers as they share practical advice on how to avoid the pitfalls at every stage of the planning process. From the initial client meeting through to the execution of final documents, we’ll dissect common and not-so-common errors, review cautionary examples, and equip you with practical strategies to avoid these pitfalls. Register now to ensure you have the strategies you need to confidently navigate the estate planning process from start to finish.
For more information, please visit the Ontario Bar Association's website.
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