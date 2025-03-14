ARTICLE
14 March 2025

Appealing Briefs – Episode 17: Bykovets And IP Address Privacy Rights (Podcast)

MT
McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Contributor

McCarthy Tétrault LLP logo
McCarthy Tétrault LLP provides a broad range of legal services, advising on large and complex assignments for Canadian and international interests. The firm has substantial presence in Canada’s major commercial centres and in New York City, US and London, UK.
Explore Firm Details
Can internet users in Canada reasonably expect their IP addresses to remain private? Yes, says the Supreme Court of Canada, and law enforcement therefore requires a warrant to obtain IP addresses from third-party...
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Canadian Appeals Monitor,Adam Goldenberg, and Natalie Kolos
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Can internet users in Canada reasonably expect their IP addresses to remain private? Yes, says the Supreme Court of Canada, and law enforcement therefore requires a warrant to obtain IP addresses from third-party organizations. On this episode, Adam Goldenberg speaks with litigator Natalie Kolos about the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in R. v. Bykovets and its implications for businesses that collect Canadians' personal information.

Hosted by partner Adam Goldenberg, Appealing Briefs keeps listeners updated on recent decisions from Canada's courts of appeal. Each episode provides key takeaways and implications for businesses and industry, with insights from Canada's leading lawyers and business advisors.

This podcast series qualifies for CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.

Appealing Briefs is available on Spotifyand Apple Podcasts.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Canadian Appeals Monitor
Canadian Appeals Monitor
Photo of Adam Goldenberg
Adam Goldenberg
Photo of Natalie Kolos
Natalie Kolos
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More