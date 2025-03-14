Appealing Briefs – Episode 17: Bykovets And IP Address Privacy Rights (Podcast)

Can internet users in Canada reasonably expect their IP addresses to remain private? Yes, says the Supreme Court of Canada, and law enforcement therefore requires a warrant to obtain IP addresses from third-party organizations. On this episode, Adam Goldenberg speaks with litigator Natalie Kolos about the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in R. v. Bykovets and its implications for businesses that collect Canadians' personal information.

Hosted by partner Adam Goldenberg, Appealing Briefs keeps listeners updated on recent decisions from Canada's courts of appeal. Each episode provides key takeaways and implications for businesses and industry, with insights from Canada's leading lawyers and business advisors.

This podcast series qualifies for CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.

