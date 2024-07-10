LexisNexis Webinar Recording: Litigating the LTD Bad Faith Litigation Case (Video)

This webinar includes a detailed analysis from the lawyer who tried the most important LTD case in recent memory and a discussion how to plead, build and litigate LTD bad faith cases.

Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Discover strategies for litigating LTD bad faith cases from the expert behind Baker v. Blue Cross in LexisNexis 'in-depth webinar featuring Steve Rastin, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers and Stephen Birman, Partner at Thomson Rogers.

This webinar includes a detailed analysis from the lawyer who tried the most important LTD case in recent memory and a discussion how to plead, build and litigate LTD bad faith cases.

Discussion topics include: -

Overview of the Case

- Key facts

- The verdict

- Costs decisions (trial and Appeal) (New class of cases, Full indemnity, Impact of offer of Reinstatement)

- Key facts - The verdict - Costs decisions (trial and Appeal) (New class of cases, Full indemnity, Impact of offer of Reinstatement) Building the Case: Investigation

- What to look for

- When to allege bad faith conduct

- How to plead bad faith conduct

- What to look for - When to allege bad faith conduct - How to plead bad faith conduct Conducting the Examination for Discovery

- Who to Examine?

- What documents to look for / demand

- Conducting the ED

- Post ED motions for productions (etc.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.