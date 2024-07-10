LexisNexis Webinar Recording: Litigating the LTD Bad Faith Litigation Case (Video)

Discover strategies for litigating LTD bad faith cases from the expert behind Baker v. Blue Cross in LexisNexis 'in-depth webinar featuring Steve Rastin, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers and Stephen Birman, Partner at Thomson Rogers.
This webinar includes a detailed analysis from the lawyer who tried the most important LTD case in recent memory and a discussion how to plead, build and litigate LTD bad faith cases.
Discussion topics include: -
- Overview of the Case
- Key facts
- The verdict
- Costs decisions (trial and Appeal) (New class of cases, Full indemnity, Impact of offer of Reinstatement)
- Building the Case: Investigation
- What to look for
- When to allege bad faith conduct
- How to plead bad faith conduct
- Conducting the Examination for Discovery
- Who to Examine?
- What documents to look for / demand
- Conducting the ED
- Post ED motions for productions (etc.)
