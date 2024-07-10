ARTICLE
10 July 2024

LexisNexis Webinar Recording: Litigating the LTD Bad Faith Litigation Case (Video)

This webinar includes a detailed analysis from the lawyer who tried the most important LTD case in recent memory and a discussion how to plead, build and litigate LTD bad faith cases.
Discover strategies for litigating LTD bad faith cases from the expert behind Baker v. Blue Cross in LexisNexis 'in-depth webinar featuring Steve Rastin, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers and Stephen Birman, Partner at Thomson Rogers.

This webinar includes a detailed analysis from the lawyer who tried the most important LTD case in recent memory and a discussion how to plead, build and litigate LTD bad faith cases.

Discussion topics include: -

  • Overview of the Case
    - Key facts
    - The verdict
    - Costs decisions (trial and Appeal) (New class of cases, Full indemnity, Impact of offer of Reinstatement)
  • Building the Case: Investigation
    - What to look for
    - When to allege bad faith conduct
    - How to plead bad faith conduct
  • Conducting the Examination for Discovery
    - Who to Examine?
    - What documents to look for / demand
    - Conducting the ED
    - Post ED motions for productions (etc.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

