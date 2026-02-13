Accepting Money From A Spouse With Tax Problems Can Give You A Bigger Problem With CRA: Panneton v. The King (2024 TCC 24)

Introduction: When Your Spouse's Tax Debt Becomes Your Debt

The decision in Panneton v. The King is an important reminder of how strictly Canadian courts apply section 160 of the Income Tax Act. This provision allows the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to collect a taxpayer's unpaid tax debt from certain related persons, such as a spouse, when property is transferred to that person for less than its fair market value. In such cases, the recipient may become jointly and severally liable for the tax debt, up to the amount by which the value of the property received exceeds the value of the consideration given in return.

The case demonstrates that even indirect transfers, carried out through corporations and paid to third parties, can trigger liability when the overall effect is to move value away from a tax debtor and into the hands of a spouse. The Tax Court of Canada dismissed the appeal and confirmed that the appellant was jointly liable for her husband's tax debt.

Facts of the Case in Panneton v. The King

Diane Panneton was married to Yvon Charbonneau, who had a large tax debt. During the years 2002 to 2004, two corporations controlled by Mr. Charbonneau paid a total of $141,109.38 to third parties. These payments covered renovations and improvements to a residence that was owned solely by Ms. Panneton.

The CRA assessed Ms. Panneton under section 160 of the Income Tax Act, arguing that these payments amounted to an indirect transfer of property from Mr. Charbonneau to his spouse. The CRA claimed that, because Mr. Charbonneau controlled the corporations and had outstanding tax debts at the time, Ms. Panneton should be held responsible for the unpaid taxes up to the value of the benefit she received.

Ms. Panneton appealed the assessment. The parties agreed that the other legal conditions for section 160 were met, such as the existence of a tax debt and the spousal relationship. The only issue before the Court was whether there had been a "transfer of property," directly or indirectly, from Mr. Charbonneau to Ms. Panneton.

Positions of the Parties in Panneton v. The King

The taxpayer argued that there was no transfer from her husband to her. She emphasized that the payments were made by the corporations, not by Mr. Charbonneau personally. Since corporations have a separate legal personality, she claimed that her husband's personal assets were not reduced by the payments. She also argued that some of the work done on the residence was meant to support corporate activities, not to benefit her personally.

The CRA took the opposite view. It argued that section 160 is meant to be interpreted broadly and that the Court should look at the substance of the transactions rather than their form. According to the CRA, Mr. Charbonneau controlled the corporations and arranged for them to pay for renovations that increased the value of his spouse's home. As a result, his economic position was reduced and hers was increased.

The Court's Analysis in Panneton v. The King

Justice Lafleur began by reviewing the purpose of section 160. The Court emphasized that the provision exists to prevent taxpayers from avoiding tax collection by shifting assets to related persons. Because of this protective purpose, the section must be applied in a broad and practical manner.

The Court relied on established case law stating that a "transfer" does not need to be direct. It can occur through "any other means whatever," including payments to third parties. What matters is whether there is a connection between the loss of value in the tax debtor's assets and a corresponding gain by the related person.

In this case, the Court found that the payments made by the corporations were clearly for Ms. Panneton's benefit. The renovations significantly improved her residence, and she provided almost no consideration in return. The Court rejected the argument that the renovations were leasehold improvements for corporate use, noting the lack of supporting documents and the nature of the expenses.

Importantly, the Court accepted that although the cheques were issued by the corporations, Mr. Charbonneau was their controlling shareholder at the relevant time. When the corporations paid for the renovations without receiving anything in return, the value of their assets decreased. This, in turn, reduced the value of Mr. Charbonneau's shareholdings; at the same time, Ms. Panneton's property increased in value. This economic link was enough to establish an indirect transfer under section 160.

The Court also drew a negative inference from Ms. Panneton's absence at the hearing. Her testimony could have clarified the nature of the renovations, but she did not appear to give evidence.

The Decision of the Court in Panneton v. The King

The Tax Court concluded that Mr. Charbonneau indirectly transferred property to Ms. Panneton within the meaning of section 160. As a result, Ms. Panneton was held jointly and severally liable for her husband's tax debt up to the amount of $141,109.38. The appeal was dismissed with costs awarded to the CRA.

Significance of the Case of Panneton v. The King

This decision highlights the wide reach of section 160 and the risks faced by spouses and other related persons. The Court made it clear that formal legal structures, such as corporations, will not shield a transaction from scrutiny if the practical effect is to move value away from a tax debtor. Even indirect benefits, such as renovations paid for by a company, can result in personal liability.

For the general public, the case serves as a warning. Accepting financial benefits from a spouse who has tax debts can have serious consequences, even when those benefits are delivered through complex arrangements. Courts will focus on economic reality, not technical form, when applying anti-avoidance provisions like section 160.

Pro Tax Tips: Before Accepting a Spouse's Gift, Check for Tax Debts

Before accepting money, property, or benefits from a spouse or close family member, confirm that the transfer is made at fair market value and that the transferor does not have outstanding tax debts. Section 160 of the Income Tax Act allows the CRA to collect a tax debt from the recipient if property is transferred for less than fair market value, even through indirect arrangements such as corporate payments or renovations. The Panneton decision shows that courts look at the real economic effect of a transaction, not just its legal form. When in doubt, obtain proper documentation and professional tax advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before proceeding.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Which persons, besides a spouse or common-law partner, can be subject to liability under section 160 when property is transferred to them?

Aside from spouses or common-law partners, section 160 also applies to two other categories of recipients. First, it applies to any person who is under 18 years of age at the time of the transfer, including a taxpayer's children or other minors. Second, it applies to any person with whom the taxpayer was not dealing at arm's length. This is a broad category that includes related persons such as parents, adult children, siblings, and corporations controlled by the taxpayer. It can also include unrelated individuals or entities that are closely connected to the taxpayer or effectively under the taxpayer's control.

What kinds of transfers are covered by section 160 of the Income Tax Act?

Section 160 applies to very broad types of transfers. It covers situations where a taxpayer transfers property to a spouse or another non-arm's-length person, either directly or indirectly, and by any method whatsoever. The court emphasized that the language of the provision is intentionally wide and includes many forms of transactions, not just obvious or formal transfers.

This means the rule can apply even when the transfer happens through a company, a third party, or some indirect arrangement. The key idea is whether there is a connection between the tax debtor losing value and the other person gaining it. The purpose of the provision is to stop taxpayers from moving assets to related persons to avoid paying their tax debts.

If you want to prove that a transfer was made for the benefit of your company, how do you prove this?

To prove that a transfer was made for the benefit of a company, you must provide clear and credible evidence showing that the payment or asset was actually used for business purposes. This usually requires supporting documents such as financial statements, invoices, leasehold improvement records, or other business records showing the company received a real benefit.

In this case of Panneton v. The King, the court rejected the taxpayer's claim because there was no documentary proof that the renovations were for the company's business. Instead, the evidence showed that the money was used to renovate a personal residence, which benefited the spouse. Without reliable documents or consistent testimony, the court may conclude the transfer was personal rather than business-related.

