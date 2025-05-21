ARTICLE
21 May 2025

Unlocking Canada's Potential Through Tax Reform: A Letter To Minister Champagne

OH
Canada Tax
This week, François-Philippe Champagne was sworn in as Minister of Finance and Minister of National Revenue as part of a cabinet "built to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve." Prime Minister Carney's Liberal government ran on a platform that promised to "use domestic strength to grow a strong economy that can never be taken away."

Such a strong economy cannot be achieved without thoughtful tax reform that fosters productivity and competitiveness by reducing distortions and barriers to investment. In a letter to Minister Champagne, Osler proposes specific and actionable tax reform proposals that would serve these objectives.

Read Osler's submission to Minister Champagne [PDF]

