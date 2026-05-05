Construction Contracting 101: Select Commercial And Legal Issues

In this session, Osler’s partners Andrew Wong and Joel Heard discussed some important issues that clients should consider to ensure the terms of their construction contract reflect their priorities and the requirements of the project.

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Building a solid foundation for project success

In this session, Osler’s partners Andrew Wong and Joel Heard discussed some important issues that clients should consider to ensure the terms of their construction contract reflect their priorities and the requirements of the project. Our speakers provided insights from their many years of experience aimed at assisting project development and delivery team members. Key topics included:

risk allocation: identifying and managing common pitfalls in project documentation

identifying and managing common pitfalls in project documentation contract fundamentals: understanding the core pillars of construction agreements in the Canadian market

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