Construction Contracting 101: Select Commercial And Legal Issues

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are most popular:
- within Transport topic(s)
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- in Canada
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Building a solid foundation for project success
In this session, Osler’s partners Andrew Wong and Joel Heard discussed some important issues that clients should consider to ensure the terms of their construction contract reflect their priorities and the requirements of the project. Our speakers provided insights from their many years of experience aimed at assisting project development and delivery team members. Key topics included:
- risk allocation: identifying and managing common pitfalls in project documentation
- contract fundamentals: understanding the core pillars of construction agreements in the Canadian market
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]