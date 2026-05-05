ARTICLE
5 May 2026

Construction Contracting 101: Select Commercial And Legal Issues

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Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

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In this session, Osler’s partners Andrew Wong and Joel Heard discussed some important issues that clients should consider to ensure the terms of their construction contract reflect their priorities and the requirements of the project.
Canada Real Estate and Construction
Andrew Wong and Joel Heard
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Building a solid foundation for project success

In this session, Osler’s partners Andrew Wong and Joel Heard discussed some important issues that clients should consider to ensure the terms of their construction contract reflect their priorities and the requirements of the project. Our speakers provided insights from their many years of experience aimed at assisting project development and delivery team members. Key topics included: 

  • risk allocation: identifying and managing common pitfalls in project documentation
  • contract fundamentals: understanding the core pillars of construction agreements in the Canadian market

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Andrew Wong
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Joel Heard
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