What Happens If You’re In An Accident With An Out-of-Province Driver In Alberta?

Every summer, Alberta welcomes visitors from across Canada and the United States. While tourism benefits local communities and businesses, it also increases the risk of motor vehicle accidents involving drivers...

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More Visitors on Alberta Roads Means More Accident Risks

Every summer, Alberta welcomes visitors from across Canada and the United States. While tourism benefits local communities and businesses, it also increases the risk of motor vehicle accidents involving drivers who are licensed and insured outside Alberta.

If you’re involved in a collision with an out-of-province driver, you may have questions about insurance coverage, fault determination, and how the claims process works when multiple jurisdictions are involved.

What Is an Out-of-Province Driver Accident?

An out-of-province driver accident occurs when one of the drivers involved is insured and licensed outside Alberta. This may include visitors from other Canadian provinces, American tourists, or commercial drivers travelling through Alberta.

Although the accident occurs in Alberta, insurance and legal issues can become more complex when the parties are subject to different provincial insurance systems.

What Should You Do After the Accident?

1. Ensure Safety

Move to a safe location if possible and call emergency services if anyone is injured.

2. Gather Information

Collect:

Driver’s licence information

Insurance details

Vehicle registration

Witness contact information

Photos of the vehicles, damage, and accident scene

Because the other driver may leave Alberta shortly after the collision, gathering complete information at the scene is critical.

3. Report the Accident

In Alberta, collisions must be reported to police when injuries occur or when property damage exceeds the reporting threshold established by law. You should also notify your insurance company as soon as possible. (Government of Alberta – Traffic Collisions and Insurance Information.)

Does Alberta’s Insurance System Still Apply?

Generally, yes.

If an accident occurs in Alberta, Alberta law typically governs the claim, even when the at-fault driver is from another province. However, the driver’s insurer may be located outside Alberta, which can create additional administrative steps.

Unlike British Columbia’s no-fault model, Alberta operates under a private insurance system. Depending on the circumstances, injured individuals may have access to accident benefits through insurance and may also have the right to pursue compensation against an at-fault driver.

(Government of Alberta – Automobile Insurance.)

What Challenges Can Arise?

Accidents involving out-of-province drivers can present additional complications, including:

Delays if the driver returns home before the investigation is complete

Coordination between insurance companies in different provinces/countries

Different insurance coverage requirements

More complex claims investigations

The best protection is obtaining complete information and preserving evidence immediately after the accident.

When Should You Contact a Lawyer?

You can benefit from obtaining legal advice if:

You suffer serious injuries

Liability is disputed

The insurer(s) denies or limits benefits

The accident involves multiple jurisdictions

You are considering a personal injury claim

An experienced personal injury lawyer can help you understand your rights, assess available compensation, and deal with insurance companies on your behalf. They can navigate through the adversarial system on your behalf to minimize your stress and allow you to focus on recovering from your injuries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make a claim if the other driver is from another province?

Yes. If the collision occurred in Alberta, you may still be entitled to insurance benefits and, depending on the circumstances, compensation from the at-fault party.

What if the other driver leaves Alberta?

The claim can still proceed, but obtaining complete information at the scene is extremely important in order to report the accident and reach out to the appropriate insurance company.

Do different insurance rules apply?

Potentially. While Alberta law generally governs accidents occurring in the province, insurers from other jurisdictions may also become involved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.