24 November 2024

Speeders Beware: Ford Files Patent Application For Automated Speeding Detection System

Ford has reportedly filed a patent application for a system designed to help law enforcement more easily identify and ticket speeding drivers.
The patent application, published in July 2024, outlines a system that could be integrated into law enforcement vehicles. The system would automatically detect when a vehicle exceeds the speed limit and capture an image to assist officers in issuing tickets.

The system records key details such as the vehicle's license plate, colour, and visible damage. It then shares this information with other law enforcement vehicles to determine whether a pursuit is necessary. The data can also be transmitted to computer servers and roadside surveillance devices, enabling real-time communication between devices for tracking speeders.

In response to potential privacy concerns, Ford's official statement has clarified that the system is intended for police vehicles only. The system automates tasks that law enforcement already performs, such as identifying speeders, and does not share personal driving data from consumer vehicles with law enforcement.

Emily Groper (Articling Student-at-Law)
Mikaela Wang (Summer Student-At-Law)
