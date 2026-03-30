Major Projects On The Horizon In Alberta

On March 23, 2026, the Government of Alberta announced plans to enact legislation that will set a 120-day approval timeline for major projects. The approval timeline will be achieved through...

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On March 23, 2026, the Government of Alberta announced plans to enact legislation that will set a 120-day approval timeline for major projects. The approval timeline will be achieved through an accelerated process that improves coordination between the Government of Alberta and Alberta regulatory bodies in order to provide industry participants with greater certainty for project development in the province. The Government of Alberta indicated that Indigenous consultation and environmental protections will remain a priority and integral to the process although further details have not been provided at this time. The approval timeline is intended to support the Government's goals to double oil and gas production by 2035, increase market access, and maintain Alberta's competitiveness globally with respect to major energy projects.

The timing for the implementation of the new legislation has not yet been announced, and the Government of Alberta has not yet provided details on the scope of projects to which the approval timeline will apply, the mechanics of the approval timeline and how it will apply to federal or interprovincial projects.

Background: The Energy and Minerals Mandate Letter and the Alberta-Canada Agreements

The announced approval timeline follows from a series of policy announcements and agreements by the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada.

On October 2, 2025, Premier Danielle Smith issued a mandate letter to Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals, directing him to develop an expedited 120-day provincial approval process for priority projects designated to be in the provincial interest.

On November 27, 2025, the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada signed an MOU which, among other things, included:

a declaration by the Government of Canada that an Indigenous co-owned Alberta bitumen pipeline to Asian markets is a project of national interest;

an agreement to collaborate on the construction of such a pipeline, which would lead to more than doubled oil exports to Asian markets than current levels once completed;

commitment by both governments to support the construction of the world’s largest carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) project, to make Alberta bitumen amongst the lowest emission intensity barrel of heavy oil in the world; and

changes to a variety of legislation, regulation and policy to decrease regulatory uncertainty.

For more information on certain aspects of the MOU, see our blog posts Budget 2025 and the Canada Alberta Memorandum of Understanding Reaffirm Canada’s Clean Economy Commitment, and Canada's AI Efforts in 2025: A Year in Review.

On March 6, 2026, the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada announced an agreement-in-principle concerning environmental and impact assessment to streamline assessment and regulatory processes to reduce duplication.

Furthermore, the policy intent of the announced approval timeline is consistent with the federal government's efforts to advance major projects that are deemed to be in Canada's national interest, through the Major Projects Office established in September 2025. For more information, see our blog posts Wind in the Sails of Canadian Energy Project Development: Major Projects Office Open for Business and Details of Fast-Tracked Projects Emerging, and Second Wave of Fast-Tracked Projects Unveiled including Critical Minerals and Energy Projects.

Opportunities for Investment

The Government of Alberta's announced 120-day approval timeline, together with the broader suite of federal and provincial policy commitments, signals a shift in the regulatory landscape for major energy and infrastructure projects in Alberta. For industry participants, this evolving framework presents meaningful opportunities for investment across a range of sectors, such as oil and gas development, pipeline infrastructure, CCUS, critical minerals extraction and power infrastructure.

The focus by provincial and federal governments on streamlining regulatory processes presents an opportunity for more coordination and a predictable approvals environment. If implemented effectively, the accelerated approval timeline has the potential to materially reduce the time and cost associated with bringing major projects to sanction, and improve the overall investment climate in Canada.

That said, much will depend on the details of the forthcoming legislation and its implementation, including how the 120-day timeline will interact with existing regulatory processes, the scope of projects that will be eligible for the expedited process and the manner in which Indigenous consultation obligations will be fulfilled within the compressed timeframe. Industry participants and investors should monitor these developments closely as the Government of Alberta moves toward enacting this legislation. Bennett Jones will monitor and provide updates as details are finalized.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.