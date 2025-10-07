Episode 091: Robotics, Real-Life Wins, And Rethinking What's Possible With Marc Robert Of Trexo Robotics - VIDEO

self

In this video episode, our host Brenda Agnew welcomes Marc Robert from Trexo Robotics for an insightful episode about the intersection of mobility, technology, and community for kids with disabilities. What began as a father's search for better options turned into something much bigger, a movement helping families reclaim hope, gather data, and imagine new futures for their children.

Marc shares how a viral GoFundMe campaign led to his son becoming one of the earliest users of the Trexo exoskeleton, a robotic gait trainer designed to help children with physical disabilities take assisted steps and build strength, confidence, and independence.

He walks us through the real-life impact of this technology, including the clinical, emotional, and logistical challenges that come with it, how Trexo is evolving, and why it's about far more than walking.

