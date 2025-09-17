Comparative Analysis Of AAIP Entrepreneur Streams

Here's a comparative overview of the key eligibility requirements for the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP) entrepreneur streams: Rural Entrepreneur Stream, Graduate Entrepreneur Stream, Farm Stream, and Foreign Graduate Entrepreneur Stream.
|Requirement Category
|AAIP Rural Entrepreneur Stream (RES)
|AAIP Graduate Entrepreneur Stream (GES)
|AAIP Farm Stream
|AAIP Foreign Graduate Entrepreneur Stream (FGES)
|Purpose
|Attracts entrepreneurs to start or acquire businesses in rural Alberta communities to promote economic growth and development.
|For international graduates of Alberta post-secondary institutions who want to establish or operate a business in the province.
|For experienced farmers who plan to buy or start a farm in Alberta.
|For foreign-educated graduates who want to launch a start-up enterprise and innovative business in Alberta.
|Minimum Investment
|$100,000 CAD from own equity (reduced from $200,000 as of April 3, 2023).
|No mandatory minimum, but points awarded for investments starting at $25,000 CAD (max points for $75,001+).
|Minimum $500,000 CAD of equity in a primary production farming business.
|Mandatory minimum investment from own equity or recognized Canadian financial institution/VC/angel firm: $100,000 CAD for urban centres; $50,000 CAD for regional areas.
|Minimum Net Worth
|$300,000 CAD (personal/spousal).
|No strict threshold, but must show ability to fund startup.
|Minimum $500,000 CAD or access to similar funds.
|Must demonstrate sufficient funds to set up business and support self/family (based on LICOs).
|Work Experience
|Minimum 3 years active business owner/manager OR 4 years senior manager within past 10 years.
|Minimum 6 months full-time work experience (active management/ownership or equivalent like incubator/accelerator). Can be before or after Alberta education.
|Proof of farm management skills (financial documentation of existing farm, education, training, work experience, proposed business plan, financing proof).
|Minimum 6 months full-time work experience (active management/ownership or equivalent like incubator/accelerator).
|Education
|Minimum Canadian high school equivalent (with ECA).
|Completed at least 2 years full-time education from an Alberta publicly funded post-secondary institution (degree/diploma).
|No specific minimum, but farm management experience (including education/training) is required.
|Degree from post-secondary institution outside Canada, equivalent to Canadian degree (with ECA), completed within last 10 years.
|Language Proficiency
|Minimum CLB 4 in all four skills (English or French).
|Minimum CLB 7 in all four skills (English or French).
|CLB 4 or higher recommended.
|Minimum CLB 5 in all four skills (English or French).
|Business Plan
|Required. Submit Business Proposal Summary with EOI. Full Business Application requires Business Plan Evaluation Report and Qualified Service Provider Report from AAIP-approved provider.
|EOI includes Business Proposal Summary & Net Worth Worksheet. Full Business Application requires Business Plan Evaluation Report from AAIP-approved Designated Agency.
|Proposed business plan required, reviewed by Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation for feasibility and alignment with agri-food targets.
|Comprehensive business plan with projected financials, plus a 10-minute pitch deck. Business Plan Evaluation Report from AAIP-approved Designated Agency required.
|Active Management
|Required. Must reside full-time in Alberta and be involved in day-to-day management.
|Required. Must reside in Alberta and be involved in day-to-day management; cannot be remote.
|Must actively manage farm operations; passive investment not allowed.
|Required. Must reside in Alberta and be involved in day-to-day management; cannot be remote.
|Community / Designated Agency
|Community Support Letter from participating rural community's EDO after exploratory visit.
|No community endorsement or designated agency required, but rural location can increase points.
|No community endorsement or designated agency required.
|Letter of recommendation from AAIP-approved designated agency.
|Location
|Rural Alberta community (population <100,000, outside Calgary/Edmonton CMAs).
|Business must have physical place in Alberta. Rural location (outside Calgary/Edmonton CMAs) can earn points.
|Primary production farming business in Alberta.
|Business must have physical place in Alberta. Can be in urban (Calgary/Edmonton CMAs) or regional areas (outside CMAs).
|Ownership
|New business: Minimum 51% ownership (partners must be Canadian/PR). Business succession: 100% ownership (complete change in control).
|Minimum 34% ownership (new or existing business). Partners must be Canadian/PR.
|Not specified, but implies full control for active management.
|Minimum 34% ownership for urban business; 51% for regional business. Partners must be Canadian/PR.
|Job Creation
|New business: At least 1 full-time job for Canadian/PR (non-relative) for min 6 months. More jobs earn more points. Not required for business succession.
|Can earn points for job creation (1, 2, or 3+ jobs).
|Not explicitly stated as a requirement in the provided snippets for Farm Stream.
|Not explicitly stated as a mandatory requirement, but business must be innovative and create jobs.
|Other Key Requirements
|Exploratory visit to a rural community.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.