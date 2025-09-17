Comparative Analysis Of AAIP Entrepreneur Streams

Purpose Attracts entrepreneurs to start or acquire businesses in rural Alberta communities to promote economic growth and development. For international graduates of Alberta post-secondary institutions who want to establish or operate a business in the province. For experienced farmers who plan to buy or start a farm in Alberta. For foreign-educated graduates who want to launch a start-up enterprise and innovative business in Alberta.

Minimum Investment $100,000 CAD from own equity (reduced from $200,000 as of April 3, 2023). No mandatory minimum, but points awarded for investments starting at $25,000 CAD (max points for $75,001+). Minimum $500,000 CAD of equity in a primary production farming business. Mandatory minimum investment from own equity or recognized Canadian financial institution/VC/angel firm: $100,000 CAD for urban centres; $50,000 CAD for regional areas.

Minimum Net Worth $300,000 CAD (personal/spousal). No strict threshold, but must show ability to fund startup. Minimum $500,000 CAD or access to similar funds. Must demonstrate sufficient funds to set up business and support self/family (based on LICOs).

Work Experience Minimum 3 years active business owner/manager OR 4 years senior manager within past 10 years. Minimum 6 months full-time work experience (active management/ownership or equivalent like incubator/accelerator). Can be before or after Alberta education. Proof of farm management skills (financial documentation of existing farm, education, training, work experience, proposed business plan, financing proof). Minimum 6 months full-time work experience (active management/ownership or equivalent like incubator/accelerator).

Education Minimum Canadian high school equivalent (with ECA). Completed at least 2 years full-time education from an Alberta publicly funded post-secondary institution (degree/diploma). No specific minimum, but farm management experience (including education/training) is required. Degree from post-secondary institution outside Canada, equivalent to Canadian degree (with ECA), completed within last 10 years.

Language Proficiency Minimum CLB 4 in all four skills (English or French). Minimum CLB 7 in all four skills (English or French). CLB 4 or higher recommended. Minimum CLB 5 in all four skills (English or French).

Business Plan Required. Submit Business Proposal Summary with EOI. Full Business Application requires Business Plan Evaluation Report and Qualified Service Provider Report from AAIP-approved provider. EOI includes Business Proposal Summary & Net Worth Worksheet. Full Business Application requires Business Plan Evaluation Report from AAIP-approved Designated Agency. Proposed business plan required, reviewed by Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation for feasibility and alignment with agri-food targets. Comprehensive business plan with projected financials, plus a 10-minute pitch deck. Business Plan Evaluation Report from AAIP-approved Designated Agency required.

Active Management Required. Must reside full-time in Alberta and be involved in day-to-day management. Required. Must reside in Alberta and be involved in day-to-day management; cannot be remote. Must actively manage farm operations; passive investment not allowed. Required. Must reside in Alberta and be involved in day-to-day management; cannot be remote.

Community / Designated Agency Community Support Letter from participating rural community's EDO after exploratory visit. No community endorsement or designated agency required, but rural location can increase points. No community endorsement or designated agency required. Letter of recommendation from AAIP-approved designated agency.

Location Rural Alberta community (population <100,000, outside Calgary/Edmonton CMAs). Business must have physical place in Alberta. Rural location (outside Calgary/Edmonton CMAs) can earn points. Primary production farming business in Alberta. Business must have physical place in Alberta. Can be in urban (Calgary/Edmonton CMAs) or regional areas (outside CMAs).

Ownership New business: Minimum 51% ownership (partners must be Canadian/PR). Business succession: 100% ownership (complete change in control). Minimum 34% ownership (new or existing business). Partners must be Canadian/PR. Not specified, but implies full control for active management. Minimum 34% ownership for urban business; 51% for regional business. Partners must be Canadian/PR.

Job Creation New business: At least 1 full-time job for Canadian/PR (non-relative) for min 6 months. More jobs earn more points. Not required for business succession. Can earn points for job creation (1, 2, or 3+ jobs). Not explicitly stated as a requirement in the provided snippets for Farm Stream. Not explicitly stated as a mandatory requirement, but business must be innovative and create jobs.