Expiry Review: Chinese Solar Panels

On February 2, 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal ("CITT") announced that it is starting its expiry review ("Review") on the dumping and subsidizing of photovoltaic modules and laminates (i.e., solar panels) from China. The CITT will use its Review to determine whether existing trade protections – in place since 2015 – will continue for another five years or be allowed to expire.

Below, we explain what this Review is, how it will work, and why those in the Canadian solar industry may wish to get involved.

What is an Expiry Review?

Expiry Reviews are conducted by the CITT with the investigative assistance of the Canada Border Service Agency ("CBSA"). Reviews are held to determine if Anti-Dumping Duties ("ADDs") and/or Countervailing Duties ("CVDs") currently imposed under the Special Import Measures Act ("SIMA") are still necessary to protect the domestic market, and therefore should be renewed. They may also be kept in place but modified, or left to expire altogether.

ADDs/CVDs are generally significant – often well over 100% of the value of the import – and have a BIG impact on the Canadian market for impacted goods. They are put in place when the CITT determines that a certain category of imports sell in the Canadian market for less than their normal value, causing injury or harm to competing Canadian producers.

Once in place, ADDs/CVDs generally last five years, after which a Review is held to revisit the issue. During such a Review, the CBSA first determines the likelihood of resumed or continued dumping or subsidizing if the ADDs/CVDs are allowed to expire. Second, the CITT determines the likelihood of injury arising from such potential dumping or subsidizing, based on industry input.

Big Implications for the Canadian Solar Industry

The CITT first imposed ADDs/CVDs on Chinese-origin photovoltaic modules and laminates in 2015, and renewed these duties after their first Review in 2020. In some cases, the ADDs/CVDs on these goods exceed 150%, meaning that allowing them to expire would significantly impact the Canadian solar market.

As with all Reviews, the CITT will make its determination based on input from members of the solar industry – both foreign and domestic – who choose to participate.

How to Participate

Those interested in participating must act fast. Each party must file a Notice of Participation by February 17, 2026. For concerned Canadian solar manufacturers, this is an opportunity to advocate for continued SIMA protections for the domestic industry. For foreign producers, it may be a chance to re-open the Canadian market or to seek an individualized product exclusion, even if these duties are renewed.

Key point SIMA duties on Chinese solar panels are up for Expiry Review to determine if they are still necessary. Canadian OR foreign producers can participate in the Review. Notices of Participation are due February 17.

Takeaways

The CITT will soon review the current SIMA duties on photovoltaic modules and laminates from China. The outcome of the Review depends on input from participating members of the solar industry, and both foreign and domestic producers may participate.

These Reviews are generally held every five years, so this is a rare chance to potentially have a huge impact on the entire Canadian solar industry. Interested parties must act fast. Each participant must file a Notice of Participation by February 17, 2026.

