9 July 2025

Ursic v. Country Lumber Ltd.: The Employment And Labour Law Reporter

BJ
Contributor

The Employment and Labour Law Reporter featured David Price and Cameron Penn's article, Not So Dependable? BC Court Says Employers May Not Expect Dependent Contractors to Get Less Reasonable Notice Than Employees...
Canada Employment and HR
David M. Price and Cameron Penn
The Employment and Labour Law Reporter featured David Price and Cameron Penn's article, Not So Dependable? BC Court Says Employers May Not Expect Dependent Contractors to Get Less Reasonable Notice Than Employees, in its July 2025 issue. In it, they examine the British Columbia Supreme Court's decision in Ursic v. Country Lumber Ltd., 2025 BCSC 970, which confirms that there is no presumption that dependent contractors are entitled to less notice than employees. The article unpacks the implications of this shift and what it means for employers managing contractor relationships.

The full issue is available through LexisNexis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
David M. Price
Cameron Penn
