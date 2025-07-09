Ursic v. Country Lumber Ltd.: The Employment And Labour Law Reporter

The Employment and Labour Law Reporter featured David
Price and Cameron Penn's article, Not So Dependable? BC Court Says Employers May Not
Expect Dependent Contractors to Get Less Reasonable Notice Than
Employees, in its July 2025 issue. In it, they examine the
British Columbia Supreme Court's decision in Ursic v.
Country Lumber Ltd., 2025 BCSC 970, which confirms that there
is no presumption that dependent contractors are entitled to less
notice than employees. The article unpacks the implications of this
shift and what it means for employers managing contractor
relationships.
The full issue is available through LexisNexis.
