Ursic v. Country Lumber Ltd.: The Employment And Labour Law Reporter

The Employment and Labour Law Reporter featured David Price and Cameron Penn's article, Not So Dependable? BC Court Says Employers May Not Expect Dependent Contractors to Get Less Reasonable Notice Than Employees, in its July 2025 issue. In it, they examine the British Columbia Supreme Court's decision in Ursic v. Country Lumber Ltd., 2025 BCSC 970, which confirms that there is no presumption that dependent contractors are entitled to less notice than employees. The article unpacks the implications of this shift and what it means for employers managing contractor relationships.



