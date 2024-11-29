Ontario Introduces Sixth Working For Workers Act

On November 27, 2024, the Ontario government introduced Bill 229, the sixth statute in its Working for Workers legislative series, the Working for Workers Six Act...

Bottom Line

On November 27, 2024, the Ontario government introduced Bill 229, the sixth statute in its Working for Workers legislative series, the Working for Workers Six Act, 2024 (the “Act”). If passed, this Act proposes a number of significant changes to legislation and policy governing Ontario's workplaces, including:

A new 16-week job-protected parental leave for those who adopt a child or conceive a child via surrogacy

A new 27-week job-protected leave for employees unable to work because of a serious medical condition

A requirement for employers in all sectors to have personal protective equipment (PPE) that properly fits women's and diverse bodies

Expanding certain types of cancer coverage for firefighters and fire investigators to facilitate WSIB claims, notably by reducing the required service duration from 25 year to 10 years for primary-site kidney cancer presumptive coverage and by removing the requirement that a primary-site colorectal cancer diagnosis be made before the worker is 61 years of age

Reducing WSIB premiums for employers starting in 2025, and extending WSIB rebates to eligible employers with a proposed start date of February 2025

Introducing mandatory minimum fines of $500,000 for employers convicted under the Occupational Health and Safety Act of repeat offences that resulted in death or serious injury to workers Act within a two-year period

Takeaways

While this Bill has yet to be finalized and passed, employers operating in Ontario should prepare for more changes to the legal landscape governing workplaces.

We will monitor Bill 229 as it proceeds through the legislature and provide further updates.

