Out Of Office… Forever? How To Handle Job Abandonment

Job abandonment typically occurs when an employee is absent without communicating with their employer for an extended period, leading the employer to conclude that the employee has voluntarily resigned. However, circumstances like medical emergencies or family crises may justify the absence, so employers should avoid jumping to conclusions.

Declaring an employee's absence as job abandonment prematurely may expose the employer to legal risks, including claims of wrongful dismissal. Employers should consider all possible reasons for the absence before taking any action.

Signs of Job Abandonment

Common signs of potential job abandonment include:

Prolonged absence without communication.

Unreturned phone calls, emails, or other attempts to contact the employee.

Lack of formal leave request, or an absence that has gone longer than originally scheduled.

While these are indicators, it's important to make every effort to communicate with the employee before determining that job abandonment has occurred.

Steps to Address Job Abandonment

1. Establish a Clear Job Abandonment Policy

The foundation for managing job abandonment begins with a clear written policy. Your employee handbook should outline what constitutes job abandonment (e.g., absence for three consecutive days without notification) and specify the steps the company will take before concluding that abandonment has occurred.

2. Document Communication Attempts

When an employee stops showing up to work, employers should make reasonable attempts to contact them. Document each attempt—whether by phone, email, or mail. This documentation can serve as evidence if the situation escalates into a legal dispute.

3. Send a Formal Notice

If the initial contact attempts fail, send a formal letter to the employee's last known address. The letter should request an explanation for the absence and give the employee a deadline to respond. It should also state that failure to respond will lead to the employer treating the absence as job abandonment.

4. Assess the Situation Before Proceeding

Before assuming job abandonment, assess whether there are extenuating circumstances, such as medical or family emergencies, that might have caused the absence. Under employment standards or human rights legislation, some of these reasons may entitle the employee to job protection. If such circumstances are suspected, employers should proceed with caution.

5. Confirm the Job Abandonment in Writing

If the employee does not respond or fails to provide a valid reason for their absence, the employer should confirm the employee's job abandonment in writing. This letter should state that due to the employee's lack of communication and absence from work, the company is treating the situation as job abandonment and considering them to have voluntarily resigned.

Strategic Considerations for Employers

Employers can minimize the occurrence of job abandonment and manage it more effectively by implementing the following strategies:

Promote Open Communication

Encouraging open communication in the workplace can help prevent job abandonment. When employees feel comfortable discussing personal issues or challenges with management, they are less likely to disappear without notice.

Offer Flexible Work Arrangements

Sometimes employees abandon their jobs due to overwhelming personal or family circumstances. Offering flexibility, such as remote work or temporary leave, can reduce the likelihood of job abandonment by providing employees with options when they need time away from work.

Conduct Exit Interviews

While exit interviews won't prevent job abandonment, they can help employers identify workplace issues that contribute to job dissatisfaction or turnover. Addressing these issues early on may reduce the risk of employees walking away without notice.

